May 03, 202509:37 am

What's the story

Gujarat Titans opener, Sai Sudharsan, left a huge impression in the 51st match of IPL 2025 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He became the fastest Indian cricketer to score 2,000 runs in T20 cricket.

The incredible feat was achieved in just 54 innings. Sudarshan made 48 off 23 balls as GT prevailed in the fixture.

Here we look at the fastest batters to accomplish 2,000 T20 runs.