Who is the fastest batter to complete 2,000 T20 runs?
What's the story
Gujarat Titans opener, Sai Sudharsan, left a huge impression in the 51st match of IPL 2025 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
He became the fastest Indian cricketer to score 2,000 runs in T20 cricket.
The incredible feat was achieved in just 54 innings. Sudarshan made 48 off 23 balls as GT prevailed in the fixture.
Here we look at the fastest batters to accomplish 2,000 T20 runs.
#1
Shaun Marsh - 53 innings
The now-retired Shaun Marsh continues to be the fastest batter to get the feat. He took just 53 innings to accomplish 2,000 runs in the 20-over format.
The Australian talisman finished his celebrated career with 7,050 runs in 215 T20 games at 37.90. The tally includes two tons and 57 fifties.
Notably, Marsh continues to be the only uncapped overseas centurion in IPL.
#2
Sai Sudharsan - 54 innings
As mentioned, Sudharsan took 54 innings to get the mark.
Overall in the 20-over format, Sudharsan has now raced to 2,016 runs from 55 matches, as per ESPNcricinfo.
He averages a handsome 42 with his strike rate being 135.66. He has a solitary ton and 13 fifties under his belt.
Meanwhile, 1,538 of his T20 runs have come in the IPL at an average of 48.06.
#3
Hodge, Trescothick, Waseem - 58 innings
Australia's Brad Hodge, England's Marcus Trescothick, and UAE's Muhammad Waseem share the third spot on this elite list as the trio took 58 innings to complete the milestone.
Hodge finished his career with 7,406 T20 runs at 36.84. Trescothick managed 2,363 runs in the format at 28.81.
Waseem has scored 3,178 runs so far at 35.31.