Ke Huy Quan's 'Love Hurts' OTT release: Everything to know

The action-comedy film Love Hurts, featuring Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan, will be available on JioHotstar from August 7, 2025. The movie, which had a theatrical release in the US on February 7, is directed by Jonathan Eusebio and stars Ariana DeBose as Rose Carlisle. In the film, Quan plays Marvin Gable—a real estate agent and former hitman who wants to leave his violent past behind.