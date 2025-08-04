Ke Huy Quan's 'Love Hurts' OTT release: Everything to know
The action-comedy film Love Hurts, featuring Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan, will be available on JioHotstar from August 7, 2025. The movie, which had a theatrical release in the US on February 7, is directed by Jonathan Eusebio and stars Ariana DeBose as Rose Carlisle. In the film, Quan plays Marvin Gable—a real estate agent and former hitman who wants to leave his violent past behind.
Plot of 'Love Hurts'
In Love Hurts, Gable lives a successful life in Milwaukee until his presumed dead ex-girlfriend, Rose, sends him a crimson envelope. This unexpected turn of events pulls Marvin back into the violent world he had left behind. The film also stars Sean Astin, Cam Gigandet, Mustafa Shakir, Lio Tipton, and Daniel Wu in supporting roles.
Box office collection and critical reception
Despite its star-studded cast and intriguing premise, Love Hurts received a lukewarm response from critics. Many reviews criticized the film's pacing and tonal inconsistencies. The movie's estimated $18 million budget was overshadowed by its worldwide earnings of only $17 million, per OTTPlay. However, it may find new life on streaming platforms due to Quan's post-Oscar success and DeBose's rising popularity.