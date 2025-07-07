What to expect from Shahana Goswami's series 'Four Years Later'

Four Years Later follows the journey of Sridevi (Goswami) and Yash (Singh), a newlywed couple trying to navigate their relationship after Yash moves to Australia for a four-year medical traineeship. The series delves into Sridevi's struggle against societal constraints at home and Yash's battle with alienation and displacement abroad. What begins as an optimistic new chapter turns into a period of emotional pain. The series was released in Australia on SBS in October 2024.

Character perspectives

The lead actors' take on the series

Goswami, who plays Sridevi, revealed that she saw a lot of herself in her character during auditions. She added, "It also explores themes of friendship, of ambition, of family dynamics, of loneliness, of personal growth, of immigration, of culture and community, of sensuality." Singh added, "Four Years Later stood out to me because it explores relationships in such an honest and unfiltered way." The series also features Roy Joseph, Luke Arnold, Kate Box, and Taj Aldeeb in pivotal roles.