What's the story

Netflix is reportedly renegotiating its post-theatrical streaming deal for the Kamal Haasan-Silambarasan TR starrer Thug Life, which has underperformed at the box office.

The original digital rights were sold to the streamer for a whopping ₹130 crore, but due to disappointing audience reception and mixed reviews, Netflix is now considering a new deal with a 20-25% reduction in price, reported Pinkvilla.