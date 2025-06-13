'Thug Life' on OTT: Netflix renegotiating deal post-box office failure
What's the story
Netflix is reportedly renegotiating its post-theatrical streaming deal for the Kamal Haasan-Silambarasan TR starrer Thug Life, which has underperformed at the box office.
The original digital rights were sold to the streamer for a whopping ₹130 crore, but due to disappointing audience reception and mixed reviews, Netflix is now considering a new deal with a 20-25% reduction in price, reported Pinkvilla.
Box office failure
'Thug Life' struggled to find an audience in theaters
The film's box office journey started on June 5, 2025, with a shocking ₹15.5 crore opening day collection, which has since declined steadily.
After eight days in theaters, the film has only managed to earn ₹43.37 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
The film's collections were further hampered by its non-release in Karnataka due to Haasan's controversial comments on the Kannada language.
Film synopsis
A look at the film's plot and cast
Thug Life is a gangster action film that tells the story of Rangaraaya Sakthivel, a crime boss.
After adopting a young boy named Amaran following a shootout, their relationship turns sour as Amaran grows up to become a formidable member of the mafia.
The film features an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, and Ali Fazal in pivotal roles.
Upcoming films
Haasan, Silambarasan's upcoming projects
Despite the setback with Thug Life, Haasan is set to star in the tentatively titled KH237, directed by the Anbariv duo.
Meanwhile, STR is rumored to collaborate with director Vetrimaaran for an action film. He also has several other films in the pipeline.