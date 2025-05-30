Top records broken by Disney's 'Lilo & Stitch'
What's the story
Walt Disney's live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch has taken the global box office by storm, surpassing the $400 million mark within a week of its release.
The film earned an impressive $197 million in North America by its sixth day, outperforming other Disney reimaginings like Snow White.
It also set a new record for the largest Memorial Day opening in North America with $182.6 million over the four-day weekend.
Here are some other records that the film set.
Box office success
More about 'Lilo & Stitch's Memorial Day weekend record
Lilo & Stitch has outperformed previous holiday blockbusters such as Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End ($139.8 million), Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull ($127 million), and X-Men: The Last Stand ($122.9 million). This makes it a new benchmark for Memorial Day weekend success.
The film also contributed to the biggest overall haul in summer box office history alongside Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning, with total domestic ticket sales reaching nearly $330 million.
Record-breaking debut
'Lilo & Stitch' ranks among the top US holiday openings
Lilo & Stitch now holds the second-largest four-day opening for any US holiday, only behind Black Panther's $242 million during Presidents Day weekend in 2018.
The film's explosive debut also surpassed other US long weekend records, outperforming Labor Day's Shang-Chi ($94.7 million) and Martin Luther King Jr. weekend's Bad Boys for Life ($73 million).
It is now Disney's third-highest domestic opening among live-action adaptations, following The Lion King ($192 million) and Beauty and the Beast ($175 million).
Regional success
'Lilo & Stitch' dominates Latin America's box office
Lilo & Stitch has set a new record for Disney remakes in Latin America, earning $27 million in Mexico and $12.2 million in Brazil. The UK ranked first in Europe with $17 million.
Its international opening of $178.6 million is among Disney's top four for live-action titles.
On Memorial Day alone, the film earned $36.6 million domestically, making it one of the five biggest Mondays ever at the box office.
Audience engagement
'Lilo & Stitch' appeals to diverse audiences
The film's box office success can be attributed to its wide appeal across demographics.
Despite being a family movie, 57% of its opening weekend audience was made up of non-family groups. This suggests a strong pull for Gen Z and young millennials who grew up watching the original and showed up in large numbers to support the remake.
Directed by Dean Fleischer-Camp, it has made ₹5.23cr in India.