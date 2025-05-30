What's the story

Walt Disney's live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch has taken the global box office by storm, surpassing the $400 million mark within a week of its release.

The film earned an impressive $197 million in North America by its sixth day, outperforming other Disney reimaginings like Snow White.

It also set a new record for the largest Memorial Day opening in North America with $182.6 million over the four-day weekend.

Here are some other records that the film set.