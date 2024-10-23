Summarize Simplifying... In short Uber India, now boasting over a million drivers, is predicted to significantly boost the ride-hailing market by 50% in the next five years.

The company's services are expected to generate a substantial consumer surplus, with drivers earning 60% more than their alternative job options.

Additionally, Uber's safety features and preference for electric vehicles are highly valued, particularly by female riders and environmentally-conscious users. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

95% of female riders cite safety as their top reason for using Uber

After US and Brazil, Uber India surpasses 1 million drivers

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:59 pm Oct 23, 202404:59 pm

What's the story Uber has announced that it now has over one million drivers in India. This makes India the third country to reach this milestone, after the US and Brazil. The revelation came in the company's 2024 Economic Impact Report, released today. The report also projected Uber's Auto and Moto services to generate an estimated ₹36,000 crore in economic activity this year.

Economic impact

Auto and moto services to drive economic activity

Prepared in collaboration with independent consultancy firm Public First, the report predicts a huge economic impact from Uber's Auto and Moto services. It says that in the coming five years, the total size of the ride-hailing automobile market could grow by another 50%. "The convenience of these services, with safety features and upfront pricing of the Uber app, encourages many people to try them," the report states.

Consumer benefit

Services to generate consumer surplus

The report further estimates that Uber's services would generate a consumer surplus of ₹1.3 lakh crore in Delhi and ₹80,000 crore in Bengaluru in 2024 alone. Consumer surplus is the extra value consumers get from a service, over and above what they pay for it. Goods with a high consumer surplus are deemed to serve an important role in people's lives.

Driver income

Impact on driver earnings and local businesses

Uber says that driver-partners earn nearly 60% more per year than their next best job option. Uber drivers are said to earn around 24% more than they would have working without a ride-hailing platform. Apart from boosting the earnings of drivers, the charges paid by drivers to support and maintain their vehicles also help boost the revenues of several other Indian businesses.

Safety and sustainability

Uber's contribution to women's safety

Finally, 95% of female riders cite safety as their top reason for using Uber, and 84% believe it is the safest way to travel home. In a sign of rising demand for environmentally friendly transportation choices, 74% of Delhi riders expressed a preference for electric vehicles. The report also discovered that 70% of riders find it easier to explore new restaurants and bars, thanks to Uber.