Uber introduces electric cabs in parts of Delhi-NCR

Written by Sanjana Shankar Oct 21, 2022, 07:02 pm 2 min read

Uber begins offering electric cabs in Delhi-NCR region (Photo credit: Uber)

Leading mobility service Uber has kick-started its 'Electric' program in India. Zero-emission cab rides are now available in some parts of Delhi-NCR region. As of now, only pre-scheduled trips are offered. The company aims to gradually expand the EV service in the coming months. This step is a result of India's persuasion to ride-hailing firms to electrify significant portions of their fleet.

Uber's pilot project is considered a step in the right direction. The company aims to transform itself into a zero-emission platform by 2040.

It already provides electric cabs in the U.S. and Europe.

On the other hand, it's arch-rival Ola is not far behind. It had launched the "Mission: Electric" in 2018 with a target of bringing 10,000 electric cabs on road.

How to book? Only pre-scheduled trips are available as of now

The trip has to be scheduled well in advance and cancellation fee will not be charged if the you cancel the ride 60 minutes before the appointed time. The electric cabs can be booked via the 'Reserve' feature on the Uber app. You can choose your preferred pick-up time for the ride up to 30 days in prior.

Expansion Uber will gradually expand its service in the upcoming months

"As the leading mobility app in India, we are committed to supporting the Indian government's emission goals," said an Uber spokesperson. "Expect to see more electric vehicles — be they two, three or four-wheeled — across Indian cities in the coming months." However, Uber has not revealed the number of electric cabs currently operating on the platform.

The development Delhi has already set up 1,000 charging stations

India aims to reduce dependency on oil imports and even curb air pollution by making the switch to EVs. Incentives has been announced by the central and several state governments in order to promote its implementation. For instance, Delhi's state government has already set up 1,000 charging points across the city and has a target of 18,000 in the next three years.