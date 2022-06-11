Auto

Lightyear 0 debuts as world's first production-ready solar car

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 11, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

2023 Lightyear 0 adds approximately 70km of driving range per day using the solar panels (Photo credit: Lightyear)

Netherlands-based automaker Lightyear has launched its first product, the '0' electric vehicle. It is a solar-powered EV and carries a base price tag of €250,000 (approximately Rs. 2.06 crore). As for highlights, the car offers an aerodynamic design with a claimed 0.19 coefficient of drag and a sloping roofline. The four-wheeler is equipped with five square meters of a solar cells on the roof.

Context Why does this story matter?

With sustainable electric mobility becoming the requirement of the current day and age, Lightyear has launched the 0 as a solar-powered EV (SEV). It will initially cater to customers in Europe.

The car makes use of the exposed roof to fit solar panels that help add to the range of the car.

It is highly unlikely to reach India anytime soon.

Exteriors The EV has designer alloy wheels and all-LED lighting setup

The 2023 Lightyear 0 has a long sculpted bonnet, a sleek black grille, a wide air dam, a front air splitter, a raked windscreen, a sloping roofline, and swept-back LED headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out pillars, flush-mounted camera units in place of ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. The rear of the car is graced by a wrap-around connected LED taillight.

Information It draws power from a 60kWh battery pack

The 2023 Lightyear 0 is powered by a 60kWh battery pack linked to four electric motors. It can be charged via a conventional 120V/240V charger or a DC fast charger and has a range of 625km. The solar panels can add another 70km/day of range.

Interiors The car flaunts vegan leather and recycled PET fabric upholstery

On the inside, the 2023 Lightyear 0 features a five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard and sustainable upholstery made of vegan leather and recycled PET bottle fabrics. It gets automatic climate control and a multifunctional steering wheel as well. The car packs a digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen panel with Android Automotive OS. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

Information 2023 Lightyear 0: Pricing and availability

The 2023 Lightyear 0 solar-powered EV carries a base price tag of €250,000 (approximately Rs. 2.06 crore) in the European region. The details regarding its availability in other markets are yet to be declared by the automaker.