Lightyear 0 debuts as world's first production-ready solar car
Netherlands-based automaker Lightyear has launched its first product, the '0' electric vehicle. It is a solar-powered EV and carries a base price tag of €250,000 (approximately Rs. 2.06 crore). As for highlights, the car offers an aerodynamic design with a claimed 0.19 coefficient of drag and a sloping roofline. The four-wheeler is equipped with five square meters of a solar cells on the roof.
- With sustainable electric mobility becoming the requirement of the current day and age, Lightyear has launched the 0 as a solar-powered EV (SEV). It will initially cater to customers in Europe.
- The car makes use of the exposed roof to fit solar panels that help add to the range of the car.
- It is highly unlikely to reach India anytime soon.
The 2023 Lightyear 0 has a long sculpted bonnet, a sleek black grille, a wide air dam, a front air splitter, a raked windscreen, a sloping roofline, and swept-back LED headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out pillars, flush-mounted camera units in place of ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. The rear of the car is graced by a wrap-around connected LED taillight.
The 2023 Lightyear 0 is powered by a 60kWh battery pack linked to four electric motors. It can be charged via a conventional 120V/240V charger or a DC fast charger and has a range of 625km. The solar panels can add another 70km/day of range.
On the inside, the 2023 Lightyear 0 features a five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard and sustainable upholstery made of vegan leather and recycled PET bottle fabrics. It gets automatic climate control and a multifunctional steering wheel as well. The car packs a digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen panel with Android Automotive OS. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.
The 2023 Lightyear 0 solar-powered EV carries a base price tag of €250,000 (approximately Rs. 2.06 crore) in the European region. The details regarding its availability in other markets are yet to be declared by the automaker.