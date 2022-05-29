Auto

Kia EV6 will be available in 12 cities: Details here

Kia EV6 will be available in 12 cities: Details here

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 29, 2022, 01:11 pm 2 min read

Kia EV6 will initially be available in a limited-run of 100 units in India

Kia Motors is all set to launch its all-electric EV6 crossover in India on June 2. The vehicle will be available only in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. The South Korean automaker has already commenced the bookings for the car and deliveries are expected to start in September for the all-wheel-drive version.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kia Motors has got a good reception worldwide for its all-electric EV6 crossover. It is based on Hyundai's E-GMP architecture and features a tech-biased cabin with a futuristic exterior design.

However, due to the import restrictions, the South Korean automaker will initially be able to bring only 100 units to India.

When launched, it will compete with the Volvo XC40 Recharge and BMW i4.

Exteriors The car features all-LED lighting setup and 19-inch designer wheels

The Kia EV6 gets a unique front fascia with a 'Digital Tiger Face,' a muscular bonnet, a sleek grille, a wide air dam, and swept-back LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 19-inch alloy wheels. A single, wrap-around LED taillight, a shark-fin antenna, and a raked windscreen complete the look on the rear side.

Information It is powered by a 77.4kWh battery pack

Kia EV6 claims a range of up to 528km on a single charge. The EV draws power from a 77.4kWh battery pack, linked to single or dual motors. The setup develops an output of 226hp/350Nm in the rear-wheel-drive configuration and 325hp/605Nm in an all-wheel-drive avatar.

Interiors The EV gets a 16-speaker Meridian audio system

On the inside, the EV6 gets a spacious cabin with a 16-speaker Meridian audio system, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple Carplay. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, surround cameras, and a host of ADAS functions.

Information Kia EV6: Pricing and availability

In India, the details regarding the pricing and availability of the Kia EV6 will be disclosed at the time of launch on June 2. We expect the EV to be priced starting at around Rs. 60 lakh (ex-showroom).