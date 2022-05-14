Auto

Ahead of launch, Volkswagen Virtus starts arriving at dealerships

Ahead of launch, Volkswagen Virtus starts arriving at dealerships

Written by Athik Saleh May 14, 2022, 05:59 pm 2 min read

Volkswagen Virtus will be available in six color options (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

As Volkswagen prepares to launch the Virtus sedan in India on June 9, the car has begun arriving at dealerships across the country. The vehicle is a replacement for the now-discontinued Vento and is part of the company's "India 2.0" project. Pre-bookings for the car have already commenced. It is expected to be available for test drives very soon.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Virtus is an important part of Volkswagen's plans in India. A lot is riding on this eye-catching car with which the German automaker aims to make a statement in the country's sedan segment.

It is based on the India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform and is manufactured with 95% localization.

The car will take on rivals such as SKODA SLAVIA, Honda City, and Hyundai VERNA.

Exteriors The sedan flaunts LED headlights and 16-inch alloy wheels

The Volkswagen Virtus sports a lengthy hood, a sloping roofline, a chromed mono-slat grille, a wide air dam with fog lights on the sides, and LED projector headlights with integrated triangular-shaped DRLs. It is flanked by black ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Sleek wrap-around taillamps, a shark-fin antenna, and "Virtus" lettering on the boot lid grace the rear end.

Information Two engine choices are available

The Volkswagen Virtus draws power from a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that generates 114hp/175Nm and a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder, petrol mill that churns out 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual, six-speed torque converter automatic, or a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors The car gets a 10-inch infotainment panel and six airbags

The Volkswagen Virtus has a roomy cabin with ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For passengers' safety, the car has six airbags, ABS, EBD, a rear-view camera, and parking sensors.

Information Volkswagen Virtus: Pricing and availability

Volkswagen is yet to announce the pricing details of the Virtus sedan in India. However, we expect it to be priced at around Rs. 9-12 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is available for pre-booking against a token amount of Rs. 11,000.