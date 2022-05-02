Auto

Tata Harrier SUV gets two new shades in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 02, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

Tata Harrier starts at Rs. 14.65 lakh in India (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has introduced two new color options for its Harrier SUV in India, namely Tropical Mist and Royale Blue. The former is paired with a contrast black roof and is offered in XZS and XZ+ models, while the latter is a mono-tone shade available from XT+ trim onward. The design, features, and mechanicals of the car remain unchanged.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Tata Harrier has been up for grabs in India for quite some time and the introduction of new color options should raise its appeal in the market.

The car had recently received a price hike in India. However, it continues to be priced competitively and takes on rivals such as the Mahindra XUV700, Kia Seltos, and MG Hector.

Exteriors The car has projector headlights and 18-inch wheels

The Tata Harrier flaunts a lengthy bonnet, a black grille surrounded by chrome, a wide air dam, and projector headlamps with LED DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, taillamps, and a spoiler are available on the rear end of the SUV.

Information It is fueled by a 168hp, 2.0-liter engine

The Tata Harrier runs on a 2.0-liter diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 168hp and a peak torque of 350Nm. The motor is linked to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors The four-wheeler gets six airbags and USB chargers

The Tata Harrier has a spacious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, cruise control, USB chargers, parking sensors, key-less entry, an air purifier, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by electronic stability control, six airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS, and EBD.

Information Tata Harrier: Pricing

In India, the Tata Harrier starts at Rs. 14.65 lakh for the base XE (diesel) model and goes up to Rs. 21.95 lakh for the range-topping XZA+ Dark Edition AT (diesel) trim (all prices, ex-showroom).