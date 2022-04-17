Auto

Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 starts reaching dealerships: Check prices

Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 starts reaching dealerships: Check prices

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 17, 2022, 08:51 pm 2 min read

Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 is backed by a 155cc liquid-cooled engine (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Japanese automaker Yamaha's newly launched MT-15 Version 2.0 motorbike has started making its way to dealerships across India. To recall, it was launched here earlier this month. The 2022 version of the bike gets improved hardware, more features, and new color options. It is powered by a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 18.2hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 offers slight cosmetic changes and new features in comparison to the outgoing model. This vehicle should draw the attention of a lot of customers in India.

The motorbike has been priced competitively to raise the rivalry in our market and takes on rivals such as the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and the KTM 125 Duke.

Design The bike has full-LED illumination and Bluetooth connectivity

The Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 is built on a deltabox frame and sports arrowhead-shaped mirrors, a muscular fuel tank with extensions, an upswept exhaust, and a stepped-up single-piece seat. The vehicle houses an all-LED lighting setup, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, and rides on alloy wheels. It is offered in two new colors, Cyan Storm and Racing Blue, and tips the scales at 139kg.

Information It is fueled by an 18hp, 155cc mill

The Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 draws power from a BS6-compliant 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 18.2hp at 10,000rpm and a peak torque of 14.1Nm at 7,500rpm.

Safety It gets single-channel ABS

To ensure the rider's safety, the Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by gold-finished 37mm inverted telescopic forks on the front end and a mono-shock unit on the rear side.

Information Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0: Pricing and availability

In India, the Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 carries a price tag of Rs. 1.6 lakh. This makes it around Rs. 14,000 more costly than the outgoing model priced at Rs. 1.46 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings are already open.