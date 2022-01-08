Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi-scooter becomes more expensive in India

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 08, 2022, 09:45 pm 2 min read

Yamaha Aerox 155 is costlier by Rs. 2,000

Japanese automaker Yamaha has raised the prices of its Aerox 155 scooter in India. Following the latest price revision, the two-wheeler has become costlier by Rs. 2,000 and now starts at Rs. 1.3 lakh for the Monster Energy Edition. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a sporty design, offers full-LED illumination, and draws power from a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

Yamaha has raised the prices of its vehicles in India, and the Aerox 155 is no exception. Though a reason for the hike has not been cited by the brand, it is possibly due to the rising input costs.

Despite the increase, the vehicle's pricing remains competitive. Moreover, from now on, it will only be sold via the company's Blue Square dealerships.

Design The scooter has a stepped-up seat and alloy wheels

Yamaha Aerox 155 sits on an underbone frame and has a headlight-mounted front apron, a fuel filler cap at the front, a side-mounted exhaust, a stepped-up single-piece seat, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The scooter gets an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument console, and rides on alloy wheels. It is offered in Racing Blue, Gray Vermillion, and Metallic Black shades and a Monster Energy Edition.

Information It runs on a 15hp, 155cc engine

The Yamaha Aerox 155 draws power from a BS6-compliant 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with VVA technology, linked to an automatic gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 15hp and a peak torque of 13.9Nm.

Safety It flaunts telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Yamaha Aerox 155 is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the maxi-style scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a unit swing on the rear end.

Information Yamaha Aerox 155: Pricing

After the latest price hike in India, the Yamaha Aerox 155 starts at Rs. 1.3 lakh for the Monster Energy Edition and goes up to Rs. 1.31 lakh for the other color options (all prices, ex-showroom).