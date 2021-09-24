Super Soco CT-3 maxi-style electric scooter breaks cover in Europe

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 24, 2021, 12:00 am

Chinese automaker Super Soco has unveiled its CT-3 maxi-style scooter in Europe. Its debut in India seems unlikely. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a sporty design and is available with full-LED illumination and a color TFT dashboard. It is fueled by an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 180km on a single charge. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter has an LED headlight and blacked-out wheels

The Super Soco CT-3 has a headlight-mounted front apron, a raised transparent windscreen, high-set handlebars, and a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail. The scooter packs a 7.0-inch color TFT dashboard with smartphone connectivity and a full-LED setup for lighting. It rides on blacked-out wheels. However, details regarding its kerb weight and colors are yet to be revealed.

Information

It has a top-speed of 125km/h

Super Soco CT-3 scooter packs an 18kW electric motor and a 7.2kWh battery pack. The power figures are yet to be revealed. The maxi-scooter has a top-speed of 125km/h and promises a range of 170-180km on a single charge.

Safety

It gets a hydraulic rear shock absorber

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Super Soco CT-3 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the maxi-style scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a hydraulic shock absorber on the rear end.

Information

Super Soco CT-3: Pricing and availability

Super Soco will reveal the pricing and availability details of the CT-3 maxi-style scooter in Europe at the time of its launch. However, it is likely to carry a price-tag of around €5,499 (roughly Rs. 4.74 lakh).