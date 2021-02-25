Super Soco-owned Australian EV brand Vmoto has unveiled two new electric motorbikes, called the TC Wanderer and TS Street Hunter. However, their launch in India is uncertain. The motorcycles have a sporty look and come with an all-LED setup for lighting. They draw power from two battery packs which can be completely charged in 3.5 hours. Here are more details.

Design The bikes have a sporty look

The 2021 Super Soco TC Wanderer is a retro cafe racer and comes with a rounded headlight, a semi-digital instrument console, and a small fly screen. Meanwhile, the TS Street Hunter is a naked sports bike with a digital instrument console and 17-inch wheels. They both have a sloping fuel tank, a single-piece seat, and run on blacked-out alloy wheels.

Power The bikes have a 200km range

The 2021 Super Soco TC Wanderer and TS Street Hunter draw power from a 3.35hp/180Nm electric motor linked to two 60V and 32Ah battery packs (combined capacity of 3.84kWh). The batteries can be fully charged in around 3.5 hours. The two bikes deliver a range of 200km/charge and can clock a top-speed of 75km/h.

Safety Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure safety

The 2021 Super Soco TC Wanderer and TS Street Hunter are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. They also offer three riding modes. The latter gets a combined braking system for improved handling. Suspension duties on the bikes are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information 2021 TC Wanderer and TS Street Hunter: Pricing and availability