South Korean automaker Kia Motors has announced the 2022 Carnival MPV in the US. It originally debuted in South Korea last August. The vehicle has a refreshed design and a spacious cabin with a host of technology as well as safety features. It draws power from a 3.5-liter V6 petrol engine linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors The car sports the brand's new logo

The 2022 Kia Carnival features a muscular bonnet with bold lines, a tiger-nose grille sporting the company's new logo, sleek LED headlamps with DRLs, and a bumper with LED fog lights as well as silver accents. It is flanked by roof rails, dual-tone door-mounted ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Split LED taillamps and a silver bash plate are available on the rear end.

Information The MPV offers 12 advanced driver assistance features

For ensuring the safety of the passengers, the 2022 Kia Carnival comes with multiple airbags, as well as 12 advanced driver assistance features including forward collision-avoidance assist, lane keep assist, driver attention warning, and high beam assist.

Interiors It has a spacious cabin with up to 8 seats

The 2022 Kia Carnival has a 7/8-seater cabin featuring removable second-row seats, dual sunroof, wireless smartphone charging, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, and hands-free power sliding doors. The dashboard has a dual-screen setup for the instrument cluster and infotainment console. The latter comes with UVO link telematics, which offers features like steering-wheel heating, weather update, and engine idle notification.

Performance It runs on a 290hp, V6 petrol engine

In the US, the 2022 Kia Carnival draws power from a 3.5-liter V6 petrol engine linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties. The mill generates 290hp of maximum power and 355Nm of peak torque. Globally, the car also gets a 2.2-liter 'Smartstream' diesel mill that churns out 199.2hp of maximum power and 440Nm of peak torque.

Information 2022 Kia Carnival: Pricing and availability