-
2022 Kia Carnival MPV announced in the US: Details hereLast updated on Feb 25, 2021, 05:33 pm
-
South Korean automaker Kia Motors has announced the 2022 Carnival MPV in the US. It originally debuted in South Korea last August.
The vehicle has a refreshed design and a spacious cabin with a host of technology as well as safety features. It draws power from a 3.5-liter V6 petrol engine linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Exteriors
The car sports the brand's new logo
-
The 2022 Kia Carnival features a muscular bonnet with bold lines, a tiger-nose grille sporting the company's new logo, sleek LED headlamps with DRLs, and a bumper with LED fog lights as well as silver accents.
It is flanked by roof rails, dual-tone door-mounted ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Split LED taillamps and a silver bash plate are available on the rear end.
-
Information
The MPV offers 12 advanced driver assistance features
-
For ensuring the safety of the passengers, the 2022 Kia Carnival comes with multiple airbags, as well as 12 advanced driver assistance features including forward collision-avoidance assist, lane keep assist, driver attention warning, and high beam assist.
-
Interiors
It has a spacious cabin with up to 8 seats
-
The 2022 Kia Carnival has a 7/8-seater cabin featuring removable second-row seats, dual sunroof, wireless smartphone charging, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, and hands-free power sliding doors.
The dashboard has a dual-screen setup for the instrument cluster and infotainment console. The latter comes with UVO link telematics, which offers features like steering-wheel heating, weather update, and engine idle notification.
-
Performance
It runs on a 290hp, V6 petrol engine
-
In the US, the 2022 Kia Carnival draws power from a 3.5-liter V6 petrol engine linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties. The mill generates 290hp of maximum power and 355Nm of peak torque.
Globally, the car also gets a 2.2-liter 'Smartstream' diesel mill that churns out 199.2hp of maximum power and 440Nm of peak torque.
-
Information
2022 Kia Carnival: Pricing and availability
-
The 2022 Kia Carnival will be up for grabs in the US in the second quarter of this year and should carry a premium over the outgoing model which starts at $31,575 (approximately Rs. 22.8 lakh). It is unlikely to be launched in India soon.