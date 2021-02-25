The 2021 Mahindra Scorpio SUV will be launched in India in the coming days. In the latest development, a test mule of the car has been found testing, revealing key details about its interiors. As per the images, it will have a sunroof, a dual-tone dashboard, an engine start-stop button, a touchscreen infotainment console, and a new multifunctional steering wheel. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors The car will have a vertical slat grille

The 2021 Mahindra Scorpio will retain the boxy look of its predecessor but shall sport new styling, featuring a grille with vertical slats, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlights and taillamps. It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, side-steppers, and alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it should have a wheelbase of 2,680mm and a ground clearance of 180mm.

Information It should come with a choice of two engines

The 2021 Mahindra Scorpio will run on a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine that should generate around 140hp/319Nm. A 150hp, 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine sourced from the Thar might be available as well. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox.

Interiors It will have a spacious cabin

The 2021 Mahindra Scorpio will have a spacious cabin with a sunroof, dual-tone black and beige dashboard, an engine start-stop button, silver-accented AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a new instrument console and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity facilities. All standard safety facilities, including multiple airbags and a rear-view camera, should also be available.

Information 2021 Mahindra Scorpio: Pricing and availability