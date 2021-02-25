-
Prior to launch, interiors of 2021 Mahindra Scorpio SUV spiedLast updated on Feb 25, 2021, 02:45 pm
-
The 2021 Mahindra Scorpio SUV will be launched in India in the coming days.
In the latest development, a test mule of the car has been found testing, revealing key details about its interiors.
As per the images, it will have a sunroof, a dual-tone dashboard, an engine start-stop button, a touchscreen infotainment console, and a new multifunctional steering wheel.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Exteriors
The car will have a vertical slat grille
-
The 2021 Mahindra Scorpio will retain the boxy look of its predecessor but shall sport new styling, featuring a grille with vertical slats, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlights and taillamps.
It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, side-steppers, and alloy wheels.
Dimensions-wise, it should have a wheelbase of 2,680mm and a ground clearance of 180mm.
-
Information
It should come with a choice of two engines
-
The 2021 Mahindra Scorpio will run on a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine that should generate around 140hp/319Nm. A 150hp, 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine sourced from the Thar might be available as well. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox.
-
Interiors
It will have a spacious cabin
-
The 2021 Mahindra Scorpio will have a spacious cabin with a sunroof, dual-tone black and beige dashboard, an engine start-stop button, silver-accented AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
It will house a new instrument console and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity facilities.
All standard safety facilities, including multiple airbags and a rear-view camera, should also be available.
-
Information
2021 Mahindra Scorpio: Pricing and availability
-
The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it is expected to carry some premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).