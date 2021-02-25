The 2022 Land Rover Defender V8 SUV has been unveiled in two-door 90 and four-door 110 body styles. A special Carpathian Edition is also available for those seeking a more personalized experience. As for the highlights, the car has an eye-catching design and a spacious tech-loaded cabin. It runs on a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors The car is available with several design packs

The 2022 Defender V8 has an aggressive look, featuring a muscular bonnet, a minimalist grille, rectangular-shaped headlights, 22-inch wheels, and quad exhaust tips. It comes in Yulong White, Carpathian Grey, and Santorini Black colors. New design packs are also available. The Bright Pack adds a chromed finish to the grille, badges, and skid plates while the Extended Black Pack introduces gloss black trim.

Information A look at the Carpathian Edition

The Defender V8 is also offered in a special variant called Carpathian Edition. It has a gray-colored body and skid plates, while the hood, roof, and tailgate are finished in Narvik Black. The exteriors are protected by a special film with a semi-matte finish.

Interiors The Defender V8 has a spacious tech-loaded cabin

The 2022 Land Rover Defender V8 has a spacious cabin featuring auto climate control, wireless phone charger, an Alcantara-covered 4-spoke steering wheel with chrome paddle shifters, and Ebony Windsor Leather upholstery. It houses a 10.0-inch/11.4-inch touchscreen Pivi Pro infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. All standard safety features, including multiple airbags, traction control, and a rear-view camera are also available.

Power The vehicle has a top-speed of 240km/h

The Defender V8 runs on a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The mill makes 518hp/625Nm. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in roughly 5 seconds and attain a top-speed of 240km/h. It has larger-diameter anti-roll bars for controlling extra power, a yaw controller for better cornering, and a Dynamic mode that stiffens the suspension and sharpens the throttle response.

Information 2022 Land Rover Defender V8: Pricing