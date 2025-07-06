'I'm Game' is led by Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan to join 'I'm Game' sets in August

Dulquer Salmaan will join the sets of his upcoming Malayalam film I'm Game in August. The film's shooting began in May but Salmaan was absent from the first two schedules shot in Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad. He will now participate in the next schedule which is being filmed in Kochi. The movie also stars Antony Varghese, who mostly shot his parts during the initial schedules.