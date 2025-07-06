Dulquer Salmaan to join 'I'm Game' sets in August
What's the story
Dulquer Salmaan will join the sets of his upcoming Malayalam film I'm Game in August. The film's shooting began in May but Salmaan was absent from the first two schedules shot in Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad. He will now participate in the next schedule which is being filmed in Kochi. The movie also stars Antony Varghese, who mostly shot his parts during the initial schedules.
Film details
Mass entertainer centered around cricket
I'm Game, directed by Nahas Hidhayath (RDX), is being pitched as a mass entertainer. The film's plot centers around cricket and is written by Sajeer Baba, Bilal Moidu, and Ismail Aboobacker. Aadarsh Sukumaran and Shahabas Rasheed have penned the dialogues for this project.
Production details
Film to be released in multiple languages
I'm Game also stars Tamil actor and director Mysskin, Kathir, and Samyuktha Viswanathan. The technical team includes cinematographer Jimshi Khalid, music director Jakes Bejoy, and editor Chaman Chakko. Salmaan and Jom Varghese are producing it under the Wayfarer Films banner. It will be released in Malayalam as well as Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada languages. Apart from I'm Game, Salmaan has a Tamil period film Kaantha directed by Selvamani Selvaraj and the Telugu film Aakasam Lo Oka Tara in production.