What's the story

It was recently reported that superstar Prabhas has put the sequel of Salaar on hold to focus on his multiple standalone projects.

Now, a report by Mathrubhumi English has cleared the air.

A source close to Hombale Films, the production house behind Salaar, told the portal that these reports are "not true."

The source added that filming for Salaar 2 will resume in October.