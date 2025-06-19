Has Prabhas put 'Salaar 2' on hold? Here's the truth
What's the story
It was recently reported that superstar Prabhas has put the sequel of Salaar on hold to focus on his multiple standalone projects.
Now, a report by Mathrubhumi English has cleared the air.
A source close to Hombale Films, the production house behind Salaar, told the portal that these reports are "not true."
The source added that filming for Salaar 2 will resume in October.
Shooting schedule
Prabhas currently busy with 'The Raja Saab'
The source also revealed that Prabhas is currently focusing on completing the remaining days of shooting for The Raja Saab, which releases on December 5.
"Portion of the film Salaar 2 is already shot, and the remaining portion will be resumed from October," they added.
The actor has a busy schedule ahead with multiple films in line, including Fauji and Spirit.
Upcoming projects
'Kalki 2' expected to start filming next year
The source added, "Prabhas always shoots for multiple movies; he will be shooting for 'Fauji', 'Salaar', if Venga (director Sandeep Reddy Vanga) starts, he will give some days in a month to Spirit."
"And a few days in between, he will give you Kalki also, which may start from early next year."
Apart from these projects, the superstar also has a three-film deal with Hombale Films and thus has a packed calendar.
Box office triumph
'Salaar' part 1 was released in December 2023
Salaar: Part 1 - Ceaserfire was released on December 22, 2023.
It became the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2023 and the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of that year.
Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar stars Prabhas in the lead role alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu.
Its second part, Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam, is expected to release in 2026.