Vishwak Sen's 'Cult' begins filming, to release in multiple languages
What's the story
Telugu actor Vishwak Sen's latest project, Cult, has officially started filming after a grand pooja ceremony on Sunday.
This is Sen's third directorial venture after Falaknuma Das and Das Ka Dhamki.
The film will be released in various international languages, such as Spanish, Japanese, English, along with Telugu and Hindi.
Cast and crew
'Cult' features fresh faces and gripping narrative
Cult also features Gayatri Bharadwaj and Yagnya Turlapati in lead roles.
The story is inspired by a true incident that took place in Vietnam, reported 123Telugu.
Sen has revealed plans to launch over 20 new actors into the industry through this project.
The movie is produced by Tarak Cinemas and Vanmaye Creations, with music by Ravi Basrur, who has worked on KGF's soundtracks.
The dialogues are by Tarun Bhaskar.
Sen's career highlights
Take a look at Sen's career
Sen is best known for starring in HIT: The First Case in 2020, co-starring Murali Sharma and Ruhani Sharma.
It was remade in Hindi with the same name and featured Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra.
He has also been a part of Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi, Gangs of Godavari, and Mechanic Rocky, among others.