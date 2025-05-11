Cult also features Gayatri Bharadwaj and Yagnya Turlapati in lead roles.

The story is inspired by a true incident that took place in Vietnam, reported 123Telugu.

Sen has revealed plans to launch over 20 new actors into the industry through this project.

The movie is produced by Tarak Cinemas and Vanmaye Creations, with music by Ravi Basrur, who has worked on KGF's soundtracks.

The dialogues are by Tarun Bhaskar.