Tom Hanks's 'Greyhound' sequel to begin filming in January 2026
What's the story
Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks will reprise the role of Captain Ernest Krause in the sequel to the successful 2020 film Greyhound.
Titled Greyhound 2, the sequel will be produced by Apple Original Films and will go into production in January 2026 in Sydney, Australia, reported Deadline.
Hanks will also write the screenplay of the sequel.
Plot details
'Greyhound 2' will continue Captain Krause's journey
The original Greyhound, inspired by C.S. Forester's 1955 novel The Good Shepherd, saw Captain Krause protect an Allied convoy in World War II while being constantly attacked by German U-boats.
The sequel will carry forward this story, taking Krause and his crew from the Normandy beaches to the Pacific Ocean in the later stages of the war.
Production team
Director Aaron Schneider returns for 'Greyhound 2'
Director Aaron Schneider will return for the sequel.
The production company of Hanks, Playtone Pictures, developed Greyhound 2 under an exclusive deal with Apple.
Pre-production for the sequel began in 2024.
The original film was initially set for release by Sony Pictures but was later sold to Apple TV+ due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Film success
'Greyhound' was Apple's most-watched offering at the time of release
The first Greyhound film, which was released on Apple TV+ in July 2020, was critically and viewer-acclaimed.
It was Apple's most-watched offering when it was released and even got an Oscar nomination for Best Sound.
The sequel is anticipated to follow suit, continuing the successful narrative of Captain Krause and his crew.
Release details
No word on release date for 'Greyhound 2'
While filming for Greyhound 2 is scheduled to start in early 2026, there's no word on the release date yet.
It remains to be seen if the sequel premieres directly on Apple TV+ or gets a theatrical release.
Additionally, Hanks will next be seen in The Phoenician Scheme, a new Wes Anderson film that will premiere at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival before hitting cinemas on May 30.