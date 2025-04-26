Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon to reunite for Laxman Utekar's next: Report
What's the story
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are in talks to headline an upcoming romantic drama by Chhaava director Laxman Utekar, reported Mid-Day.
The film is an intense love story set against the backdrop of rural India.
The project is being produced by Dinesh Vijan, who has previously collaborated with Utekar on multiple projects.
Plot details
The upcoming film will be based on 'intense' subject
A source shared that the story is currently being developed.
"It has the flavor of hinterland India that Laxman does so well, but this time he is exploring an intense subject, unlike Luka Chuppi that offered a light-hearted take on live-in relationships."
The source further revealed, "If all goes well, the project could roll early next year. A decision will be taken after August when the final draft is ready."
Scheduling conflicts
Aaryan and Sanon's busy schedules may delay project
However, the potential reunion of Aaryan and Sanon may be pushed back because of their packed schedules.
Aaryan is busy shooting for Anurag Basu's next and will also be occupied with Naagzilla and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.
Sanon, on the other hand, has Tere Ishk Mein and reportedly Don 3.
"Dates will be the real problem," added the source.
Past collaboration
Sanon previously collaborated with Utekar on 'Mimi'
Notably, this isn't the first time Sanon has collaborated with Utekar.
Their last project together was the 2021 film Mimi, which won Sanon a National Award for her performance.
The next project, if it happens, could be another successful venture for the actor-director duo.