What's the story

Renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal has canceled her concert in Surat, which was part of her All Hearts Tour, after the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision was made public through a joint statement on Instagram from both Ghoshal and the event organizers.

The concert was scheduled to be held on Saturday at the Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Indoor Stadium in Surat.