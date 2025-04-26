Shreya Ghoshal cancels Surat concert after Pahalgam terror attack
What's the story
Renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal has canceled her concert in Surat, which was part of her All Hearts Tour, after the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
The decision was made public through a joint statement on Instagram from both Ghoshal and the event organizers.
The concert was scheduled to be held on Saturday at the Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Indoor Stadium in Surat.
Statement
Here's what the statement read
The official note read, "In light of the recent and tragic events, the organizers, along with the artist, have collectively made the decision to cancel the upcoming show scheduled to happen in Surat this Saturday, April 26th."
"All ticket holders will receive full refunds, and the amount will be automatically refunded back to your original mode of payment. Thank you for your understanding."
Artist's reaction
Ghoshal expressed her heartbreak over Pahalgam attack
Earlier, Ghoshal had expressed her sorrow over the Pahalgam attack on Instagram.
She wrote, "I can't stop thinking about Pahalgam. About the silence that must've followed the chaos."
"About the families whose worlds will never be the same again. It breaks my heart to know that lives were lost in such a beautiful, peaceful place, lives that had nothing to do with violence, yet became its victim. This is a wound to the soul of our nation."
Tribute
Arijit Singh also canceled concert in Chennai
Likewise, singer Arijit Singh also recently canceled his Chennai concert, which was scheduled for Sunday, as a tribute to the Pahalgam attack victims.
The note announcing the cancelation also assured ticket holders of full refunds.
This comes after the tragic terror attack at Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow on April 22, where 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen were ruthlessly killed.