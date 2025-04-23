'Terrorists singled out Hindus, were shot': Survivor recounts Pahalgam attack
What's the story
A family from Pune, Maharashtra, was among those trapped in a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday.
The family of five was posing for pictures in traditional Kashmiri attire when the gunmen opened fire at them.
The attack has been claimed by a faction of the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba.
The shooting took place in a popular tourist area bursting with visitors enjoying the scenic beauty of the valley.
Eyewitness account
Survivor recalls the horrific incident
Speaking to India Today TV, one of the survivors narrated in detail the horror of the incident.
"The terrorists suddenly appeared and began firing indiscriminately," she said. "While some of them opened fire, others grabbed the Hindus present and forced them to recite the Azan. Then they resumed firing and shot my father and uncle," she said.
The assailants reportedly justified their actions, saying their religion was "in danger" because of Hindus.
Comparison drawn
Attack reminiscent of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks
The survivor likened the assault to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, saying, "The terrorists attacked only the men."
She added that their uniforms looked like those of local police, and their masks resembled those worn by army personnel.
This attack is one of the deadliest in Jammu and Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama attack. At least 28 people are feared dead and several others injured.
Attack details
Baisaran meadow turned into a horror scene
The attack took place at Baisaran, a lush meadow close to Pahalgam, called "mini Switzerland" for its beautiful pine-fringed slopes.
Armed terrorists sprayed bullets at unsuspecting tourists who were picnicking, riding ponies, or standing near food stalls.
PM Modi offered condolences to the victims' families and assured strict action against those terrorists involved in this heinous act.
Their evil agenda will never succeed, he vowed, promising unshakeable resolve to combat terrorism.