What's the story

A family from Pune, Maharashtra, was among those trapped in a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday.

The family of five was posing for pictures in traditional Kashmiri attire when the gunmen opened fire at them.

The attack has been claimed by a faction of the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The shooting took place in a popular tourist area bursting with visitors enjoying the scenic beauty of the valley.