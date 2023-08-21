Pulwama: Lashkar-e-Taiba top commander among 2 terrorists killed in encounter

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 21, 2023 | 11:30 am 2 min read

Two terrorists were reportedly killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists on Sunday night in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). A top commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit is believed to be among the slain terrorists. Reportedly, armed forces and the police launched a joint operation after receiving intelligence-based information about terrorist activity in Pulwama's Parigam village.

Alleged LeT commander's identity yet to be confirmed

As per the news outlet India Today, the bodies of the slain terrorists have not been recovered, and the identity of the alleged top LeT commander is also yet to be confirmed. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday night, the Kashmir Zone Police confirmed an encounter was underway in Parigam and that more details will be shared soon.

2 LeT associates arrested in Baramulla on Friday

Separately, the police on Friday confirmed that two LeT associates were arrested in Sopore of J&K's Baramulla district. Armed forces apprehended the two individuals at a joint checkpoint in Sopore's Sher Colony Tarzoo after their failed attempt to flee from the spot. According to PTI, the individuals were identified as Tanveer Ahmad Lone and Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, both residents of Darnambal Tarzoo.

Tragic loss of 3 Army personnel in Kulgam

Earlier this month, three Indian Army personnel tragically lost their lives in a clash with terrorists in the Kulgam district of J&K on August 4. The encounter broke out after security forces initiated a search operation in the Halan forest area after receiving information about the presence of terrorists. The operation escalated into a full-fledged encounter when terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who responded in kind.

Over 250 'terrorist-initiated' incidents in J&K in 3yrs

Notably, 251 "terrorist-initiated" incidents took place in J&K between January 2021 and May 30, 2023, reported The Indian Express. Of these, 15 occurred in the three Jammu districts, and 236 such incidents reportedly took place in the Kashmir Valley. While the Valley witnessed 129 incidents in 2021, 100 in 2022, and seven in 2023 (until May 30), Jammu saw two incidents in 2021, 10 last year, and three till May 30, 2023.

