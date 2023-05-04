India

J&K: Two LeT terrorists killed in encounter in Baramulla

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 04, 2023, 10:31 am 2 min read

Two terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter, huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered

Two terrorists were reportedly killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district in the early hours of Thursday. As per the news agency PTI, the encounter broke out in Baramulla's Wanigam Payeen Kreeri region after security personnel cordoned off the area and conducted a search operation based on specific tip-offs regarding the presence of militants.

Police reveal identity of both terrorists

The terrorists, identified as Hanan Ahmad Seh and Shakir Majid Najar, are from the Shopian district and belonged to the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), according to Kashmir's Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar. Furthermore, incriminating materials, ammunition, and arms, including an AK-47 rifle and a pistol, were recovered from the encounter site.

Here's how encounter broke out between militants and security forces

As per the police, the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists reportedly fired upon a search party of the armed forces, who then retaliated. Taking to Twitter, the Kashmir Zone Police stated, "#BaramullaEncounterUpdate: Two #terrorists neutralized. Identification being ascertained. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 AK 47 rifle and one pistol recovered."

#BaramullaEncounterUpdate: Two #terrorists neutralised. Identification being ascertained. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 AK 47 rifle and one pistol recovered.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/fVozgJj8ZH— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 4, 2023

Another encounter took place in J&K's Kupwara on Wednesday

This incident comes just a day after two other militants were killed in an encounter with security personnel in J&K's Kupwara district on Wednesday. As per the Defense Public Relations Officer (PRO) Srinagar, an operation was launched based on insights from Kupwara Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), who alerted that one of the terrorist launch pads was reportedly infiltrating the Line of Control (LOC).

Here's what PRO said regarding Kupwara encounter

"A well-coordinated counter-infiltration grid was put in place in the extremely difficult area. Indian Army and Special Operations Group (SOG) Kupwara were also deployed along the possible routes of the infiltration," a statement from the PRO reads. "The alert troops in ambushes braved continuous bad weather marked by incessant rainfall, poor visibility and a significant drop in temperature for two consecutive nights," it added.