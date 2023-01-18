India

Mercury rises in Delhi, heavy snowfall likely in J&K, Himachal

Mercury rises in Delhi, heavy snowfall likely in J&K, Himachal

Written by Prateek Talukdar Jan 18, 2023, 12:39 pm 2 min read

Amid alerts of a severe cold wave sweeping North India this week, Delhi recorded a slight increase in the minimum temperature at 2.4 degrees Celsius

Amid alerts of a severe cold wave sweeping North India this week, Delhi recorded a slight increase in the minimum temperature at 2.4 degrees Celsius, which was one degree more than Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a drop in mercury levels coupled with heavy snowfall and rain in Himachal Pradesh for the next week.

Why does this story matter?

India's northwestern region is reeling under a severe spell of cold waves. The temperature on Monday touched a low of 1.4 degrees Celsius in Delhi registering a drop of nine degrees in two days.

This came after an intense cold wave at the beginning of the year, which was the second longest in a decade for January, following a brief period of respite.

Cold wave conditions likely to abate from Thursday

As per IMD's prediction, a western disturbance on Thursday will help increase the temperatures again, which could also bring light showers in the national capital. Another successive western disturbance on Friday will aid in the waning of cold wave conditions. Although there also have been predictions about a hailstorm and rain lashing Delhi next week along with strong winds.

Himachal Pradesh experiencing biting cold

The biting cold wave and freezing temperatures in Himachal Pradesh are likely to persist till Saturday. The mid and higher mountains could experience light showers and snow. On average, the mercury levels during nights remained two to four degrees below normal across the state while high-altitude tribal areas, higher hills, and mountain passes recorded minimum temperatures ranging from -12 to -16 degrees Celsius.

Jammu and Kashmir face sub-zero temperatures

Temperatures in most places in Jammu and Kashmir were below the freezing point. Pahalgam notched this season's coldest night on Tuesday at -11.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature in Jammu touched 3.1 degrees Celsius. Kashmir is reeling under the 40-day harsh winter period called Chillai Kalan starting December 21. Meanwhile, Ladakh's Drass town recorded a minimum temperature of -29 degrees Celsius.

Several flights running behind schedule

Delhi | Several flights delayed due to fog and low visibility; Visuals from Delhi airport pic.twitter.com/W51vKeR6XO — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2023

Lowered visibility due to fog delays trains, flights

Foggy conditions resulting in low visibility resulted in several flights being delayed at Delhi airport. According to the Indian Railways, six trains were running behind schedule in the Northern Railway region namely Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special, Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail, Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express, Sultanpur-Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana, and Manikpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin UP Sampark Kranti Express.