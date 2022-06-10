Lifestyle

Top 5 beautiful and royal forts in India

India is a treasure trove housing several royal and magnificent forts and palaces that have a rich history and culture attached to them. These architectural gems, mostly built by Rajput rulers, have witnessed multiple historic battles. You will find remnants of the Mughal era in these stunning structures as well. Here are five must-visit beautiful forts in India.

#1 Red Fort in Delhi

One of India's most popular forts, the Red Fort served as the capital of the Mughals in the early centuries. Made of red sandstone, the fort's construction began in 1638 under the supervision of Shah Jahan and was completed in 1648. In 2007, it was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The fort is built in Persian, Islamic, and Timurid style architecture.

#2 Agra Fort in Uttar Pradesh

Agra Fort is one of the first monuments which was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983. According to historians, the fort was originally built by the Lodi dynasty following which it went over to the Mughals. It was reconstructed by Akbar in the 16th century and in 1803, the British took over the fort before it came under the Indian government.

#3 Gwalior Fort in Madhya Pradesh

One of the oldest forts in India, the Gwalior Fort was constructed in the 10th century and is located on a hilltop in Madhya Pradesh. One of the major highlights of the fort, the Man Mandir Palace, was created by Raja Man Singh Tomar between 1486 and 1516. A sound and light show is organized every night in the fort's open amphitheater area.

#4 Kangra Fort in Himachal Pradesh

Located in Himachal Pradesh, Kangra Fort was believed to be constructed by Maharaja Susharma Chandra of the Katoch dynasty around 3,500 years ago. The fort was attacked in 1615 by Akbar and his son took control of it in 1620. Following this, many mighty rulers including Britishers took control of the fort. In 1905, it suffered serious damage due to an earthquake.

#5 Jhansi Fort in Uttar Pradesh

Also called Rani Jhansi Ka Quila, the Jhansi Fort is situated on the hilltop of Bangira in Uttar Pradesh and was constructed by Raja Bir Singh Ju Deo of Orchha over 400 years back. It later went under the control of Rani Lakshmi Bai who spearheaded the Indian Rebellion of 1857 here. The fort is built in Maratha and Bundela style architecture.