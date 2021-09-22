Rajasthan: Woman, three family members arrested for killing her lover

The body of Rajkumar Prajapat (28) was found early Tuesday around 25 meters from his house in Lanka Colony

A woman and her three family members have been arrested in Rajasthan's Baran city for allegedly killing a man with whom she was in a relationship, police said on Wednesday. The body of Rajkumar Prajapat (28) was found early Tuesday around 25 meters from his house in Lanka Colony, police said, adding the woman resided in the same locality.

Details

My son left home on Monday midnight: Deceased's father

Sonia Aerwal, her parents, Jitendra and Mamta, and grandmother were arrested on Tuesday morning, they said. According to Motilal, the father of the deceased, his son left home on Monday midnight saying he was going to see off a friend. However, a couple of hours later, he was informed that his son was lying unconscious in the street.

Allegation

Motilal alleged that the woman's family members killed his son

He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said. Motilal claimed that his son was in a relationship with a woman who lived in their neighborhood and alleged that her family members killed him by strangling him. "The reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained," Inspector at Baran City Police Station Mangi Singh Yadav said.

Similar incident

A similar murder was reported in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

"On Motilal's complaint, a case under Section 302 of the IPC was lodged against the woman, her parents, and grandmother," Yadav said. Another similar incident was reported in Bihar's Muzaffarpur where a woman allegedly murdered her husband with the help of her lover and then tried to destroy the evidence by dismembering the body and pouring chemicals on it.

Information

Woman's lover allegedly cut the dead body into several pieces

The wife's lover Subhash, her sister Krishna and her husband helped her commit the crime. To get rid of the body, Subhash allegedly cut the body into several pieces. Later, Subhash and the woman tried using chemicals to smelt the corpse which caused an explosion.