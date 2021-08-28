'Don't arrest him,' woman tells cops after husband stitches genitals

A man in Madhya Pradesh stitched up his wife's private parts as he suspected she was cheating on him. The harrowing incident took place in Raila village in Singrauli district of the central state on Friday, according to NDTV. The accused has since been arrested and an investigation is currently underway. However, the woman had requested the police not to arrest him.

Wife reported matter, but requested against arrest

"A case has been filed against the accused after his wife reported the matter," said Anil Sonkar, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Singrauli. However, despite her husband's cruelty, the victim had asked the police not to take any strict action against him. She requested the cops to just scold him to make sure he doesn't repeat the brutal act, NDTV reported.

Woman undergoing treatment at a local hospital

The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singrauli and her condition is said to be stable. The 55-year-old accused often had arguments with her, alleging she had an extramarital affair with a man of the same village. "Recently, he again had a dispute with his wife over the same issue. He first beat her up, later stitched her private parts," Sonkar said.

'Accused will be produced in a court soon'

"The woman somehow managed to escape from home and lodged a complaint," Sonkar said. "The accused is being interrogated and he will be produced in the court soon," he informed, according to The Free Press Journal.

Similar incident was reported in UP earlier this year

Meanwhile, a medical examination has confirmed that the woman's genitals were stitched using a needle and thread. The accused has been booked for various charges, including mental and physical harassment. The couple has four children and grandchildren as well. Earlier this year, a man from Uttar Pradesh had sewed up his wife's genitals with an aluminium wire over similar allegations. He was later arrested.