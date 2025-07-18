Decoding the stats of Arsenal's £52m signing Noni Madueke

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of winger Noni Madueke from Chelsea for a fee that could rise to £52 million. The deal includes an initial payment of £48.5 million with add-ons worth up to £3.5 million. Madueke has signed a five-year contract at the Emirates Stadium and is Arsenal's fourth signing this summer, after Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, and Christian Norgaard. Here are further details and stats.

Player profile Madueke's move to Arsenal The 23-year-old England international has seven caps for his country. He mainly plays as a right-winger but can also play on the left flank. Arsenal see Madueke as a player who can bring depth and quality to their attack. He is the seventh player to move from Chelsea to Arsenal in six years, following Kepa, Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, Jorginho, Willian, and David Luiz.

Chelsea highlights Madueke's performance at Chelsea Madueke scored 20 goals and made 7 assists in 92 appearances for Chelsea after his £29 million transfer from PSV Eindhoven in 2023. He was part of the team that won the UEFA Conference League last season and contributed to their Club World Cup victory in the US recently. Last season, he featured in 46 matches, scoring 11 goals (A4). In 67 Premier League matches for the Blues, Madueke made 5 assists and scored 13 goals.

Information Madueke's numbers at Dutch club PSV Madueke made a total of 80 appearances for Dutch side PSV in all competitions. He scored 20 goals and made 12 assists. Meanwhile, 51 of his appearances came in the Eredivisie. He bagged 11 Eredivisie goals and made 7 assists.

Premier League 2024-25 Breaking down his Premier League 2024-25 season in stats Madueke made a total of 32 Premier League appearances last season. He scored 7 goals and made three assists. As per Squawka Comparison Matrix (data by Opta), Madueke clocked 57 shots (excluding blocks) with 32 of them on target. He smashed the woodwork 4 times. Madueke created 31 chances and owned a pass accuracy of 83.64%. He completed 45 take-ons and won 106 duels. He also managed 199 touches in the opposition box.

Words Madueke and Arteta's words after the former's signing After signing for Arsenal, Madueke took to social media and stated, "Humbled and blessed to be here. Thank you to everyone that made this possible." "I can't wait to get on the pitch and start to repay the faith shown in me. It's going to be so special." Arsenal manager told the club's website "Noni is an exciting and powerful young player, with his performances and numbers in recent seasons being of consistently high quality. He is one of the most talented wide forward players in the Premier League."