FA Cup 4th-round draw: Manchester United to face Leicester City
What's the story
The fourth round of the FA Cup has lined up some exciting matches, with defending champions Manchester United hosting Leicester City.
This comes after United's thrilling penalty shoot-out win over Arsenal in the last round, a feat they achieved despite being reduced to 10 men after Diogo Dalot's dismissal.
The tie will be played on the weekend of February 8-9.
Upcoming matches
Aston Villa to clash with Tottenham in 4th round
In another high-profile clash, Aston Villa will be up against Tottenham.
Championship side Plymouth, who managed to knock Brentford out of the competition, have been rewarded with a home tie against current Premier League leaders Liverpool.
Premier League
Chelsea and Everton set for all-Premier League ties
The fourth round of the FA Cup will also see two all-Premier League ties.
Eight-time winners Chelsea are set to face Brighton at the Amex Stadium, while Everton will take on Bournemouth at Goodison Park.
These matches promise to be high-stakes encounters as teams vie for a place in the next stage of this prestigious tournament.
Tough battles
Exeter and Newcastle brace for challenging ties
Exeter, who have made it to the fourth round for the first time since 1981, are preparing for a tough home tie against Nottingham Forest.
On the other hand, Newcastle will head to League One leaders Birmingham.
These matches will surely test the mettle of both the teams as they look to progress in the competition.
Uncertain match-up
Manchester City await 4th-round opponents
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are yet to know their fourth-round opponents as they face an away trip to either Leyton Orient or Derby.
This uncertainty adds an element of suspense to the upcoming round of the FA Cup.
The full schedule for these ties will be confirmed by the Football Association in due course.