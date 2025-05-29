Chelsea thrash Real Betis, win the Conference League title: Stats
What's the story
Enzo Maresca's Chelsea beat Spanish side Real Betis 4-1 to win the Conference League title.
Chelsea were 1-0 down in the first half and then staged a resounding comeback in the 2nd half to hurt Manuel Pellegrini's men, who ran out of steam and ideas.
Cole Palmer ran the show for Chelsea with two assists. Jadon Sancho made a solid impact from the bench.
Do you know?
Chelsea win the UEFA lot
Chelsea have now won all 4 major European titles. In addition to the Conference League (2025), Chelsea are two-time winners of the Europa League (2013 and 2019) and Champions League (2012 and 2021). Chelsea also won the abolished Cup Winners' Cup twice (1971, 1998).
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
EUROPEAN WINNERS!!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/sCm3slcbJv— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 28, 2025
Information
Here are the match stats
Betis had 13 attempts with three shots on target compared to Chelsea's 11 attempts with 7 shots on target. Chelsea had 67% ball possession and an 86% pass accuracy from 592 passes. Betis had 26 touches in the opposition box to Chelsea's 23.
Palmer
Palmer has a defining game for Chelsea
As per Squawka, Palmer had 55 touches versus Betis. He also clocked 21 passes in the final third and had 6 touches in opposition box.
Palmer won 5 duels and completed 4 successful take-ons. He managed 2 shots on target and had 2 chances created, providing two assists.
Palmer ended the season with 11 assists for Chelsea in all competitions.
Sancho
Sancho has a positive season with the Blues: Stats
On loan at Chelsea from Manchester United, Sancho had a solid game, scoring his side's third goal and playing a role in the goal assisted by Enzo Fernandez for Moises Caicedo for the 4th.
Sancho played 8 Conference League games this season, scoring two goals and making 4 assists.
In 31 Premier League games for the Blues, Sancho scored thrice and clocked 4 assists.
1st half
Chelsea go down in 1st half
The Blues were out of pace for the first 45 minutes and didn't threaten Betis.
Maresca's men were deservedly behind at the break after Isco delivered a no-look assist to tee up Abde Ezzalzouli who scored the opener inside nine minutes.
Chelsea lacked bite and didn't look like scoring. Maresca's side also looked too predictable which helped Betis.
2nd half
Four goals for Chelsea in the 2nd half
Chelsea improved in the 2nd half as Betis looked tired and sat deeper. Chelsea worked the ball well and had more control. In the 66th minute, Fernandez equalized for Chelsea from a wonderful Palmer cross.
Palmer then assisted Nicolas Jackson for Chelsea's 2nd four minutes later.
In the 83rd minute, Sancho made it 3-1 with a powerful shot. Caicedo made it 4-1 (90').
Opta stats
Palmer and Fernandez make these records
Palmer became the first player to assist twice in the final of a major European competition since Marcelo for Real Madrid against Liverpool in the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League.
Aged 24 years and 131 days, Fernandez is the second-youngest starting captain ever to lead an English club to win a major European final.
Do you know?
Unique record for English teams in 2024-25
As per Opta, in Liverpool (Premier League), Crystal Palace (FA Cup), Newcastle United (League Cup), Tottenham Hotspur (UEFA Europa League), and Chelsea (UEFA Conference League), 2024-25 is the first season in history to see five different English clubs win a major trophy.