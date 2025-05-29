What's the story

Enzo Maresca's Chelsea beat Spanish side Real Betis 4-1 to win the Conference League title.

Chelsea were 1-0 down in the first half and then staged a resounding comeback in the 2nd half to hurt Manuel Pellegrini's men, who ran out of steam and ideas.

Cole Palmer ran the show for Chelsea with two assists. Jadon Sancho made a solid impact from the bench.