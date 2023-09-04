Premier League 2023-24: Decoding the most expensive transfers this summer

Sports

Premier League 2023-24: Decoding the most expensive transfers this summer

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 04, 2023 | 02:04 am 2 min read

Chelsea broke the British transfer record (£115) to sign Moises Caicedo

Premier League clubs were in full action as most of them flexed their financial muscle to secure their targets. Chelsea and Arsenal splashed a lot of cash on a few players, while Manchester City also improved their roster even though they won the treble last season. Meanwhile, Manchester United has taken a risky punt. Here five most expensive Premier League signings of this summer.

Kai Havertz, Arsenal (£65m)

Arsenal splashed the cash on German international Kai Havertz who made the move to North London from Chelsea for £65m. In his three-year stay at Chelsea, he scored 32 goals and provided 13 assists in 139 appearances. He scored the Champions League 2020-21 final winning goal. Havertz is known for his exceptional movement, great sense of space and proficient runs into the penalty area.

Rasmus Hojlund, Manchester United (£72m)

Manchester United desperately needed someone who could lead their lines and they decided to take a risk on Rasmus Hojlund. They signed the forward for £72m. United will initially pay £64m, while the £8m are performance add-ons. Hojlund is a mix of power, pace and movement. He can be the perfect focal point in United's attack. He scored 10 goals for Atalanta last season.

Josko Gvardiol, Manchester City (£77.6m)

Josko Gvardiol became Manchester City's most expensive defender (£77.6m), beating the record of Ruben Dias (£65m). Hailed as one of the best defenders in the world, Gvardiol is mature beyond his years. The Croatian's big frame helps him dominate the penalty area and win aerial duels. The 21-year-old is an excellent passer, he has a knack for providing line-breaking passes using his great vision.

Declan Rice, Arsenal (£105m)

Arsenal registered their record signing to land Declan Rice for £105m. Mikel Arteta desperately needed someone who could bring stability to their midfield and he didn't look beyond the England international. Known for his composed head and exemplary ball-winning attributes, Rice is a combative midfielder who never shies away from duels. He won 167 duels last season. Rice amassed 245 appearances for West Ham.

Moises Caicedo, Chelsea (£115m)

Chelsea broke the British transfer record when they signed Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo for £115m from Brighton. Many clubs including Liverpool were interested in the defensive midfielder. The 21-year-old registered 88.77% passing accuracy last season in the Premier League, coupled with that his ball retention ability is brilliant. Caicedo won 183 ground duels and amassed 56 interceptions and 100 tackles while creating 43 chances.

Share this timeline