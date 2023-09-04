ENG vs NZ: Sodhi, Jamieson rattle hosts with match-winning spells

ENG vs NZ: Sodhi, Jamieson rattle hosts with match-winning spells

Written by Parth Dhall September 04, 2023 | 01:00 am 2 min read

Both Sodhi and Jamieson took three wickets

New Zealand beat England in the 3rd T20I at Edgbaston, Birmingham, to keep the four-match series alive. The Kiwis successfully defended 202/5, having restricted the home side to 128/10. Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi and fast bowler Kyle Jamieson took three wickets each to guide the Black Caps to victory. Earlier, Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips played scintillating knocks, which powered NZ's innings.

Jamieson's career-best T20I figures

Tall seamer Jamieson was the pick of New Zealand's bowlers in the match. He took three wickets for just 23 runs in four overs. These are now his best figures in the format. Jamieson now has 12 wickets in 10 T20Is. The right-arm seamer got rid of Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, and Luke Wood to complete his three-wicket haul.

Sodhi races to 124 T20I wickets

Like Jamieson, the experienced Sodhi also took three wickets. The latter conceded 33 runs in four overs. Sodhi dismissed Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, and Chris Jordan in the match. Sodhi, the fourth-highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket, has now raced to 124 scalps. The leg-spinner averages an incredible 22.58 in the format. He is behind Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, who owns 130 T20I wickets.

Sodhi attains this monumental feat

As many as 44 of Sodhi's wickets in T20I cricket have come away from home (the opposition's home). The New Zealand wrist-spinner is now the leading wicket-taker in the format overseas. He surpassed England's Jordan, who has taken 43 wickets in this regard. Notably, Sodhi, Jordan, and Adil Rashid are the only bowlers to have taken over 40 away wickets in T20Is.

The summary of 3rd T20I

New Zealand had a steady start after electing to bat. Although Devon Conway departed early, Allen and Phillips got England past 150. Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell added 16 more runs, with NZ getting to 202/5 in 20 overs. Only Jos Buttler (40) looked promising for England as they got bowled out. Moeen was the only other batter to score over 20.

