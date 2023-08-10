Trent Boult keen to shine at WC after NZ comeback

Sports

Trent Boult keen to shine at WC after NZ comeback

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 10, 2023 | 02:27 pm 3 min read

Boult has not played for NZ since the 2022 T20 WC (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Trent Boult is raring to go after returning to the New Zealand team after almost 10 months. The left-arm speedster has been included in NZ's squad for the upcoming away ODI series against England, starting September 8. Boult moved back in the selection pecking order after declining the central contract in August last year. However, he is still determined to serve the Black Caps.

Why does this story matter?

Boult's release from the central contract allowed him to play in various domestic leagues and spend more time with his family. In June this year, NZC offered him the "casual playing agreement" as the fast bowler confirmed his availability for a part of the playing programme. He is now expected to be a part of NZ's squad for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

A look at Boult's international numbers

Boult is among the most successful left-arm seamers among active cricketers. He has scalped 317 wickets from 78 Tests at an average of 27.49 (5W: 10). In ODIs, he has 187 wickets from 99 games at an economy of 4.93 (5W: 5). Boult also owns 74 wickets in 55 T20Is (ER: 7.86). He last played for NZ in the 2022 T20 WC in November.

It wasn't an easy decision: Boult

Though Boult admitted that moving away from the central contract was not easy, the 34-year-old has no regrets. "I never wanted it to be about New Zealand or franchise cricket; I just respected the fact that my career's only so long and to try and make the most out of my remaining years as a bowler," Boult told reporters in Mount Maunganui.

Boult determined to play a big role at WC

Boult is keen to make a mark at the WC in October-November. "I've always had it in my mind to come back, and working towards an ODI World Cup." "So just hungry to get involved and hopefully play a big role, just thinking about hopefully lifting something pretty shiny that we were pretty close to four years ago."

Boult's stellar WC numbers

Notably, NZ finished as runners-up in the last two editions of the ODI WC (2015 and 2019). Boult was sensational in both events. With 22 wickets in nine games at 16.86, he was the joint-highest wicket-taker of the 2015 event alongside Australia's Mitchell Starc. He returned with 17 wickets in 10 games at 28.17 in the 2019 edition. The tally includes a hat-trick.

Boult throws light on importance of international cricket

Boult further stated that he immensely respects international cricket and playing the ODI WC is the pinnacle. "Franchise cricket... it isn't taking over, but there's a lot more of it. But I still think international cricket plays a massive role in earning you the right to get into the franchises. "You're one or two performances away from being pushed out in franchise cricket."

Share this timeline