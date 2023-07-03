Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Netherlands stay in contention with win over Oman

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 03, 2023 | 09:43 pm 3 min read

Vikramjit Singh slammed his maiden ODI century (Image Source: twitter/@ICC)

The Netherlands bounced back to winning ways as they defeated Oman in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 in Harare. All-round Netherlands were too good as they scripted a 74-run triumph via the DLS method. They posted 362/7 in 48 overs and then restricted Oman to only 246/6 in their allocated 44 overs. With this win, the Netherlands keep their qualification hopes alive.

How did the match pan out?

Oman invited the Netherlands to bat first and the Dutch made full use of the opportunity. Knocks from Vikramjit Singh (110) and Wesley Barresi (97) helped them post a mammoth total of 362/7. Oman got a revised target of 321 to be chased in 44 overs. But they could manage 246/6, courtesy of a hundred from Ayaan Khan. Aryan Dutt finished with 3/31.

Maiden ODI century for Vikramjit

Vikramjit gave the Netherlands a flying start alongside O'Dowd and added 117 runs. He continued playing his shots even after O'Dowd's dismissal. The youngster stitched an 80-run partnership with Barresi, taking the score close to 200. He became the eighth Dutch batter to slam an ODI hundred. Playing his 23rd ODI, he has amassed 755 runs at 32.82. His tally also includes four fifties.

A blazing knock from Barresi

Barresi is in sublime touch at the moment. He slammed a fifty against Sri Lanka in a losing cause but continued that momentum with a 65-ball 97 against Oman. His knock helped the Netherlands post such a huge total in a 48-over match. He was involved in three 50-plus partnerships. Barresi has scored 1,182 runs in 43 ODIs at 31.94 (50s: 4, 100s: 1).

A three-fer for Bilal Khan

Despite going for runs, Oman's highest wicket-taker Bilal Khan was the pick of the bowlers. The pacer claimed 3/75 from his 10-overs quota. He removed Bas de Leede first followed by the big wicket of Barresi. Lastly, he got rid of Teja Nidamanuru.

Second-highest ODI total for Netherlands

The Netherlands were exceptional with the bat as they compiled 362/7 in a rain-curtailed game. Courtesy of knocks from Vikramjit and Barresi, the Netherlands posted their second-highest total in ODIs. Their highest total of 374/9 came against WI when they won the super-over clash.

A fighting hand from Ayaan Khan

Ayaan show great fight in the run-chase as he singlehandedly kept Oman in the game. He slammed his maiden ODI hundred and became the sixth Omani batter to reach the triple-figure mark. He added 112 runs along with Shoaib Khan, taking the score beyond the 200-run mark. Playing his 33rd ODI, Ayaan has mustered 971 runs at 34.67. He has also smashed five fifties.

Aryan Dutt was the pick of the bowlers for Netherlands

Dutch spinner Aryan was exceptional on the night as he finished 3/31 and dented Oman's hopes of chasing down the target. The youngster deceived the in-form Kashyap Prajapati followed by dismissing Mohammed Nadeem. Lastly, he broke the crucial partnership by removing Shoaib Khan.

Netherlands still in the qualification race with this win

Netherlands are still in contention to qualify for the ICC 2023 Cricket World Cup which will be held in India. They are third in the Super Six with four points. However, their NNR (0.050) is inferior to Scotland's 0.188. Zimbabwe are second with six points.

