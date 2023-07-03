Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Ayaan Khan becomes sixth Omani centurion in ODIs

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 03, 2023 | 08:37 pm 1 min read

Ayaan Khan slammed his maiden ODI hundred against Netherlands

Oman's Ayaan Khan played a stunning knock against the Netherlands in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 in Harare. Ayaan smashed his maiden ODI century and singlehandedly kept Oman alive in the run chase. He reached the triple figures in 84 deliveries when Oman were 227/6 in 41 overs. Ayaan hammered 11 fours and two sixes to reach the triple figure. Here's more.

A valiant knock from Ayaan's blade

Oman were under pressure as the Netherlands posted 362/7 in a 48-over match. Although Oman had a decent start, they lost a couple of wickets quickly. He came to the crease when Oman were 50/2 in 9.3 overs. he was involved in a couple of two partnerships before he added 112 runs alongside Shoaib Khan, taking the score beyond the 200-run mark.

Sixth Omani batter to slam an ODI century

With this tremendous century, Ayaan becomes the sixth Omani cricketer to smash an ODI century. Before Ayaan, Jatinder Singh (3), Kashyap Prajapati, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (2 each), and Shoaib Khan have touched the triple-figure mark for Oman in this format.

