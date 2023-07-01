Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Scotland's Brandon McMullen rattles WI with three-wicket haul

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 01, 2023 | 04:10 pm 2 min read

McMullen claimed 3/32 in nine overs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Scotland pacer Brandon McMullen bowled a thunderous spell against West Indies in the Super Sixes Match 3 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023. He was the pick of the Scottish bowlers, claiming 3/32 in nine overs at an economy of 3.6. His brilliance with the new ball meant the two-time champions were folded for 181 in 43.5 overs. Here are further details.

A sensational opening spell

McMullen breathed fire with the new ball, justifying his captain Richie Berrington's decision of bowling first in Harare after winning the toss. He dismissed dangerous opener Johnson Charles for a duck in his first over. Number-three batter Shamarh Brooks also failed to open his account thanks to McMullen. Opener Brandon King, who looked good during his run-a-ball 22-run stay, was the pacer's final victim.

A look at his stats

McMullen made his ODI debut last year and did not take long in cementing his place in the side. In 13 ODIs so far, he has raced to 21 wickets at a stellar economy rate of 3.96. With 10 wickets in five games at an economy of 4.33, he is Scotland's second-leading wicket-taker in the ongoing competition, only behind leg-spinner Chris Greaves (12).

His batting numbers

It must be noted that McMullen has also made a mark with the bat. Earlier in the competition, he smoked his maiden ODI hundred, 136 off 121 balls against Oman. Overall, he owns 331 ODI runs at an impressive average of 41.38 (50: 1).

A look at the innings summary

As mentioned, WI never got going as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Prominent names Nicholas Pooran (21) and Shai Hope (13) threw away their brief starts. All-rounders Jason Holder (45) and Romario Shepherd (36) made crucial contributions lower down the order. Besides McMullen, the likes of Mark Watt, Chris Sole, and Greaves claimed two wickets apiece for Scotland.

