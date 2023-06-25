Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Oman's Bilal Khan claims his fourth ODI fifer

CWC Qualifiers: Oman's Bilal Khan claims his fourth ODI fifer

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 25, 2023 | 04:18 pm 2 min read

Bilal has raced to 90 ODI wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Oman pacer Bilal Khan claimed a brilliant five-wicket haul in Match 16 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers against Scotland. He ended up with figures worth 5/55 in 10 overs. Four of his wickets came in the last 10 overs as Scotland lost their last four wickets inside 24 runs. Scotland eventually finished at 320. Here we look at his stats.

A fine spell from Bilal Khan

Batting first in Bulawayo, Scotland were off to a poor start as Bilal dismissed opener Christopher McBride for a duck. His second wicket of the day came in the form of centurion Brandon McMullen (136). Michael Leask (11), Chris Greaves (0), and Safyaan Sharif (1) were his other victims. Fayyaz Butt (2/68) is the only other Oman bowler with multiple wickets in the game.

Highest wicket-taker for Oman in ODIs

With 90 wickets in 42 games at an excellent economy rate of 4.90, Bilal is Oman's leading wicket-taker in ODIs. Zeeshan Maqsood (54) is the only other bowler with 50-plus wickets for the team. Meanwhile, no other Oman bowler owns more than one ODI fifer. Among active bowlers, only Mitchell Starc (9), Trent Boult (5), and Mustafizur Rahman (5) own more ODI fifers.

How did the innings pan out?

After the early departure of McBride, McMullen and Matthew Cross (27) rebuilt the innings with an 82-run stand for the second wicket. McMullen was also involved in a century stand with skipper Richie Berrington (60). The lower order could not do much as Bilal took wickets for fun. Besides him, Fayyaz Butt claimed 2/68 in 10 overs.

Share this timeline