CWC Qualifiers: USA's Kyle Phillip suspended from bowling

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 23, 2023 | 09:14 am 2 min read

Phillip owns six ODI wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

In a major blow for Team USA, Kyle Phillip has been suspended from bowling with immediate effect. The pacer was reported with suspect action following his side's defeat against West Indies on Day 1 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers. His suspension is a major dent in USA's plans as many players in the squad are already down with flu. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Phillip was one of USA's key bowlers heading into the tournament. He even claimed a three-fer (3/56) against the Caribbean team though in a losing cause. As mentioned, the USA camp has been hit by flu with the majority of the squad being unwell. Meanwhile, the ICC event panel deemed Phillip's action illegal as per Article 6.7 of the regulations.

Phillip's involvement in inaugural MLC under dark clouds

Notably, Phillip's suspension will stay intact until his action is reviewed and cleared by ICC's expert panel or an ICC-approved testing centre. The same has cast doubts over his participation in the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC), which gets underway on July 13. MI New York's picked the right-arm fast bowler for USD 10,000 in the domestic player draft.

A look at his stats

Phillip, who made his ODI debut in 2021, has played just five ODIs so far in which he returned with six wickets at an economy of 6.05. 3/43 read his best figures in the format. Overall, he has returned with 12 wickets in 10 List-A matches at an economy of 6.14. Notably, he did not feature in USA's preceding game against the Netherlands.

Poor start to USA's campaign

USA have lost their all three games in the qualifying event so far. They hence are reeling at the bottom of the Group A table. While the American team is officially out of the Super-Sixes race, they will fight for pride in their last league game against hosts Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on June 26.

