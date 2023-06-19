Sports

The Ashes, 1st Test: Cummins, Lyon decimate England (2nd innings)

Written by Parth Dhall June 19, 2023 | 10:13 pm 2 min read

Lyon took his second four-fer of the match (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Exceptional spells from skipper Pat Cummins and spinner Nathan Lyon helped Australia dominate England on Day 4 of the 1st Ashes Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The hosts were bundled out for 273 in the second innings, setting Australia a 281-run target. Notably, Cummins and Lyon ended up taking four wickets each. Scott Boland and Josh Hazlewood dismissed the rest. Here are the key stats.

Another four-fer for Lyon

Lyon was the pick of Australia's bowlers in the first innings, having taken 4/149. He continued his exploits, taking another four-wicket haul in the match. Lyon dismissed four batters for just 80 runs in 24 overs in the second innings. He removed both Joe Root and Harry Brook, each of whom scored in excess of 40 runs.

Lyon completes 50 Ashes wickets in England

Veteran Australian spinner Lyon has added another feather to his already illustrious hat as he completed 50 Ashes wickets in England. He accomplished the feat with his first wicket, dismissing Root (46). Lyon, who is standing in his fourth Ashes series in England, has embraced bowling in these conditions. The 35-year-old touched the 50-wicket mark in his 14th Ashes appearance here.

Fifth Aussie spinner to get the feat

Lyon has become just the fifth Australian spinner to complete 50 Ashes wickets in England. He has joined compatriots Shane Warne (129), Clarrie Grimmett (67), Hugh Trumble (67), and Bill O'Reilly (50) on the elite list. West Indies's Lance Gibbs (62) is the only other visiting spinner with 50 or more Test wickets on England soil.

Lyon five away from 500-wicket milestone

Lyon has raced to 495 wickets in 121 Tests, averaging over 30. He has scalped 23 Test fifers alongside four 10-wicket match hauls. He is the eighth-highest wicket-taker in Tests, only behind legends Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Warne (708), Anderson (686), Anil Kumble (619), Stuart Broad (585), Glenn McGrath (563), and Courtney Walsh (519). Lyon can touch the 500-wicket mark in the next Test.

Cummins bounces back!

Australian skipper Cummins, who was wicketless in the 1st innings, led from the front on Day 4. He bounced back after dismissing England opener Ben Duckett in the final session on Day 3. Cummins produced Australia's first breakthrough today by dismissing Ollie Pope with an incredible in-swinging yorker. He then got rid of Ben Stokes and Anderson. Cummins took 4/63 in 18.2 overs.

