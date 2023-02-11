Sports

Todd Murphy claims 3rd-best figures on debut innings for Australia

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 11, 2023, 01:06 pm 3 min read

Murphy recorded figures worth 7/124 in 47 overs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia off-spinner Todd Murphy scripted history with a remarkable spell in the ongoing opening Test versus India. He claimed a seven-fer on his debut innings, becoming only the third Aussie bowler to accomplish the feat. Overall, he walked away with figures worth 7/124 in 47 overs. These are the sixth-best figures by an Aussie bowler on Test debut. Here are the key stats.

A debut to remember for Murphy

Australia were under the pump after managing just 177 while batting first. In reply, India got off to a stellar start with openers Rohit Sharma (120) and KL Rahul adding 76 runs. Murphy led Australia's fightback with a brilliant spell. He scalped four of India's first five wickets, bringing his side back in the hunt. Murphy dismissed KS Bharat (8) to complete his fifer.

Why does this story matter?

It has indeed been a rapid rise for Murphy in his cricketing career.

Murphy played just seven First-Class and 14 List-A matches before making his Test debut.

He became the 465th man to wear his Baggy Green.

Notably, the 22-year-old piped left-arm spinner Ashton Agar, and leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson to find a place in the XI.

He justified the decision with a stellar spell.

Australian with third-best figures on debut

Murphy's 7/124 are the third-best figures for an Aussie bowler on Test debut innings. Bob Massie (8/84 vs England in 1972) and Jason Krejza (8/215 vs India in 2008) are ahead of him on this list. Overall, Albert Trott (8/43 vs England in 1895) and Thomas Kendall (7/55 vs England in 1877) are the other Aussies with better figures on Test debut than Murphy.

Fourth Aussie off-spinner with a fifer on debut

Notably, Murphy became only the fourth Aussie off-spinner to record a fifer on their Test debut. He joined Peter Taylor, Nathan Lyon and Jason Krejza on the elite list. Interestingly, Krejza also accomplished the milestone against India at the very same Nagpur stadium in 2008. He recorded figures of 8/215 and 4/143 in that game. Australia, however, lost that contest by 172 runs.

A look at his FC numbers

Murphy made his FC debut against South Australia in 2021. Before the Nagpur Test, he owned 29 wickets in seven FC matches. He averaged 25.20, with the best figure of 4/42. The tally includes three four-wicket hauls. Murphy has played 14 List A and 10 T20 matches. He has pocketed 12 and nine wickets, averaging 49.25 and 20.33, respectively.

Australia break a 35-year-long tradition

As per Fox Sports, Australia played two specialist off-spinners (Murphy and Lyon) in a Test match for the first time in 35 years. Tim May and Peter Taylor were the previous pairings during the 1988 Pakistan tour. Interestingly, Lyon has never played alongside another specialist off-spinner in Test cricket. He, however, has previously joined forces with leg-spinners and left-arm spinners.

How has the game proceeded?

India are in complete command of the game, having posted 400 in their first innings. They, hence, earned a mammoth 223-run first-innings lead. While skipper Rohit Sharma (120) starred with a ton, Ravindra Jadeja (70) and Axar Patel (84) contributed with fifties. Besides Murphy, skipper and speedster Pat Cummins dismissed a couple of batters. Lyon scalped one wicket.