Decoding Team India's dominance at home (Tests): Interesting stats

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 08, 2023, 03:31 pm 3 min read

Indian have won 34 out of 42 home Tests since December 2012

India and Australia are gearing up to cross swords in an all-important four-match Test series, starting February 9. Stakes are high in the series with important ICC World Test Championship points on offer. The hosts will aim to extend their unbeaten run in home Tests. Interestingly, India last lost a Test series at home in the 2012/13 season (to England). Here are the stats.

Why does this story matter?

Although the home team always has an advantage over the visiting side, staying unbeaten for over a decade is no mean feat.

In December 2012, England came from behind to win a rare Test series in India (2-1).

Ever since India haven't allowed anyone to breach their home fortress.

And, India will aim to extend this streak in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series.

India have lost just two home Tests since December 2012

India have won each of the 15 Test series at home since losing to England (2012). They have beaten Australia, West Indies, South Africa, England, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and New Zealand in this period. The Indians won 34 out of 42 home Tests in this period, having lost just two (to Australia in 2017 and England in 2021). Six of them were drawn.

India won Border-Gavaskar series twice

India won the Border-Gavaskar series twice in this period at home. They routed Australia 4-0 in the 2013 series under MS Dhoni. In 2017, India claimed a remarkable series win (2-1) after losing the series opener in Pune.

Most consecutive Test series at home

India hold the record for winning the most consecutive Test series at home. They won 15 successive home Test series between 2013 and 2022. Notably, Australia are the only side to have won 10 such series (1994-2000 and 2004-08).

Notable records scripted by India

Since December 2012, India have registered eight clean sweeps in 13 Test series at home (two or more matches). According to ESPNcricinfo, India have the highest win percentage at home in Test cricket in a 10-year period (80.95). Australia recorded a win percentage of 79.66 between 1998 and 2007. Notably, India won 24 home Tests by either an innings or 200+ runs.

India's last Test series win

India's last Test series win at home came against Sri Lanka in 2022. The hosts secured a one-sided victory at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, to win the two-match Test series 2-0. India successfully defended 446, bowling out the Lankans on 208 in the 2nd Test (Day/Night). Rohit Sharma won his first Test series as India's full-time captain.

Who contributed the most with the bat?

Both Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara starred in 32 of India's 34 Test wins at home since December 2012. Kohli was the leading run-scorer in these matches, having slammed 2,744 runs at an incredible average of 62.36. The tally includes nine centuries and six half-centuries. Pujara racked up 2,306 runs at an average of 50.86 (five tons and 16 fifties).

Who contributed the most with the ball?

In the last 10 years, Ravichandran Ashwin became India's most successful off-spinner in Test cricket. He contributed to each of India's 34 Test wins at home since December 2012. Ashwin took 223 wickets in these matches at an astonishing average of 17.51. The tally includes 18 five-wicket hauls and five 10-fors. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja trails Ashwin in this regard (138).

