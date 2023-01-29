Sports

2nd T20I: New Zealand compile 99/8; Indian spinners run riot

2nd T20I: New Zealand compile 99/8; Indian spinners run riot

Written by V Shashank Jan 29, 2023, 08:48 pm 3 min read

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav claimed 1/17 in four overs (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India need 100 runs to win the second T20I against New Zealand and level the three-match series. Put to bowl, Indian spinners dictated the proceedings for the bulk of the duration, with Kuldeep Yadav claiming 1/17. Pacer Arshdeep Singh (2/8) shone in the death overs. For NZ, stand-in skipper Mitchell Santner (20*) was the only positive with the willow. Here's more.

India take charge in the powerplay; restrict NZ to 33/2

Devon Conway struck the first boundary as NZ fetched six runs off the first over. India conceded four runs before Hardik Pandya gave away 11 runs. The hosts bounced back as leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Finn Allen (11) to claim a wicket-maiden. Washington Sundar trumped Conway (11) and conceded eight runs. Chahal conceded only four runs to sign off the powerplay.

Kiwi batters fail to get going

Allen was dropped by wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan in the third over. However, he couldn't capitalize on the chance as he was soon bowled out by Chahal. Conway, who struck a fifty in the last game, could manage a paltry 11 runs. The likes of Mark Chapman (14), Glenn Phillips (5), and Daryl Mitchell (8) and couldn't come up with any substantial shows either.

Indian spinners prove to be a handful

Kuldeep took 1/17 to tally 46 T20I scalps, averaging 14.21. All-rounder Deepak Hooda chimed in with a wicket as well. He also claimed 1/17 from four overs. Chahal bowled 2 overs, including a maiden (1/4). He has raced to 91 T20I scalps and is India's highest-wicket taker in T20Is, steering clear of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (90). Washington Sundar also took 1/17 from 3 overs.

Arshdeep dazzles in the death overs

Left-arm quick Arshdeep, who was introduced in the 18th over, bowled short to get the better of Ish Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson in a span of few deliveries. Arshdeep then gave away 5 runs in the final over. He now has 39 T20I wickets in 25 matches.

Spinners rule the roost in Lucknow

Indian spinners have dominated the ongoing three-match series. As per Cricbuzz, they recorded 3/56 in 10 overs in Ranchi (economy: 5.60). They bettered their numbers in Lucknow, registering 4/55 in 13 overs (economy: 4.32).

India can level the series in Lucknow

India and New Zealand are neck-to-neck in terms of head-to-head record. The two sides have clashed in 23 T20Is, with India winning 12 of them. NZ have won 10, while one resulted in a tie. India routed the Kiwis 1-0 in their last bilateral T20I assignment, in 2022. Notably, the Black Caps last won a bilateral T20I series versus India in 2019.