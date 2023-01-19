Sports

Records shattered by Shubman Gill during his sensational ODI double-ton

Records shattered by Shubman Gill during his sensational ODI double-ton

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 19, 2023, 11:25 am 4 min read

Gill averages over 68 in ODIs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Shubman Gill rewrote the record books in the series opener versus New Zealand as he became the fifth Indian batter to amass a double-ton in ODIs. He ended up scoring 208 off 149 balls, a knock laced with 19 fours and nine sixes. Riding on his brilliance, India recorded a 12-run win. Here we look at the records shattered by Gill during his knock.

An innings to remember for Gill

Gill and skipper Rohit Sharma (34) added 60 runs for the first wicket after India opted to bat first in Hyderabad. Though wickets kept tumbling at the other end, Gill continued to bat aggressively. He even brought up his 200 with three successive sixes. He reached his 50 off 52 balls, 100 off 87 balls, 150 off 122 balls, and 200 off 145 deliveries.

Fifth Indian to get the milestone

As mentioned, Gill became the fifth Indian batter to notch a ODI double-ton. He joins Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Ishan Kishan. Notably, Rohit has three double centuries to his name, along with the highest score in ODI (264). Martin Guptill (New Zealand), Chris Gayle (West Indies), and Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) are the others with double tons in the format.

Three ODI double-centurions in the line-up

As both Rohit and Kishan featured in the contest, India became the first team to field three batters with ODI double-centuries in a line-up. Notably, no other nation has multiple batters with the feat.

Fastest Indian batter to complete 1,000 ODI runs

Gill, during the course of his knock, became the fastest Indian and joint-second-fastest overall to complete 1,000 ODI runs. He reached the milestone in just 19 innings, equaling Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq's feat. Only Imam's compatriot Fakhar Zaman (18) has reached the milestone faster. Among Indians, Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan follow Gill on the elite list. The duo took 24 innings apiece to get the mark.

Most ODI runs since 2022

Meanwhile, Gill now owns most ODI runs since the start of 2022. He has mustered 1,053 runs in 16 games at a brilliant average of 81. Moreover, his strike rate has been 112.02 in this period.

Second-highest average in ODIs

Gill's current average of 68.87 is the second-highest among batters with at least 1,000 runs in the format. South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen tops the list, having mustered 1,525 at 69.31. No other batter, among full-member team players, averages 60 or more in this category. Among Indians, Virat Kohli follows Gill on the list with 12,762 runs at 58.

Youngest player to score an ODI double-ton

At 23 years and 132 days, Gill became the youngest player to score a double-hundred in men's ODIs. He surpassed Kishan in this regard. The latter was 24 years and 145 days when he struck 210 against Bangladesh last month.

Most runs after 19 ODI innings

Meanwhile, this was Gill's second consecutive ODI century and third overall in the format (50s: 5). Gill now owns three tons in just 19 ODI innings. Among Indians, only Dhawan had completed three tons in the format in lesser innings (17). The young opener now also owns most runs by a batter in the career's first 19 ODI innings (1,102).

Highest ODI score versus New Zealand

Gill became the very batter to slam a ODI double-hundred versus New Zealand. He, hence, now owns the highest-individual score against them in the format. He surpassed India's batting legend Sachin Tendulkar in this regard, who slammed an unbeaten 186 versus the Kiwis in 1999. Interestingly, that knock was also played at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium that witnessed Gill's 200.

Third-highest difference between top & second-highest scorer

Skipper Rohit, who made 34, was the second-highest run-scorer in India's innings. He scored 174 lesser than Gill. This is the third-highest difference between runs of the top-scorer and the second-highest run-getter in an ODI innings. Meanwhile, India posted 349/8 in the contest. This is the lowest ODI total recorded by a team when a batter has hit a double-century.