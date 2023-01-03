Sports

PAK vs NZ, Tom Blundell registers eighth Test fifty: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 03, 2023, 01:52 pm 2 min read

Blundell ended up scoring 51 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand's wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell recorded his eighth Test fifty in the ongoing second and final Test versus Pakistan in Karachi. The right-handed batter operated well with the tail-enders and ended up scoring 51 off 108 balls. His knock was studded with six boundaries. Riding on his brilliance, the Kiwis went past the 400-run mark in the innings. Here we look at Blundell's stats.

A timely knock from Blundell

New Zealand won the toss in the contest and unsurprisingly opted to bat first at the National Stadium. They got off to a flying start as openers Devon Conway (122) and Tom Latham (71) added 134 runs for the opening wicket. Blundell arrived at number six and added to Pakistan's agony. The 32-year-old eventually fell to leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed.

How Blundell has fared in Tests?

Blundell, who made his Test debut in December 2017, has raced to 1,290 runs in 22 Tests. He averages 41.61 and has three hundred besides eight fifties. Blundell amassed 644 runs in eight Tests last year, averaging 58.54 with five fifties and a ton under his belt. The right-handed batter has racked up 718 runs in the ongoing ICC World Test championship cycle.

3rd Test fifty for Matt Henry

Meanwhile, number 10 batter Matt Henry stunned Pakistan with his third fifty in the format. The dasher went after the bowlers straightaway and completed his fifty off just 42 balls. He even recorded a half-century partnership with last-man Ajaz Patel. It must be noted that the ongoing game is a decider as the opening Test ended in a thrilling draw.

How did Day 1 of the contest pan out?

New Zealand racked up 309/6 on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against Pakistan at the National Stadium. The Kiwis, who were cruising at 234/1, lost as many as five wickets in the final session. Agha Salman and Naseem Shah did the damage for Pakistan, while NZ opener Conway shone with a terrific century. Blundell and Ish Sodhi had returned unbeaten.