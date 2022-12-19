Sports

PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test: Visitors closing in on victory

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 19, 2022, 06:03 pm 3 min read

England are closing in on a sensational win (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

England are closing in on a sensational win in the third Test at the National Stadium, Karachi. Day 3 of the match saw Pakistan resume on 21/0 before folding for 216. Rehan Ahmed (5/48) scripted history to stand out for England. In response, England openers thrived in their 'Bazball' approach, tormenting the hosts. England are 112/2 at stumps. Here are further details.

How did Day 3 pan out?

Pakistan started well before suffering a collapse. From 53/0, the hosts were reduced to 54/3. Skipper Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel added a superb century-plus stand before Pakistan lost their way to be bowled out for a paltry 216. Pakistan set England a target of 167 as the latter saw openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett handed their side a blistering start.

Babar slams his second successive fifty in the match

After a solid 123-ball 78 in the first innings, Babar responded well once again, managing 54 from 104 balls. He struck his 26th fifty in the format for Pakistan. Babar has raced to 3,470 runs at 48.19. He shared a crucial 110-run stand for the 4th wicket with Shakeel and things were going well. Babar hit seven fours in his knock of 54.

1,000 Test runs for skipper Babar

Babar has become the first-ever Pakistan skipper to have completed 1,000 Test runs in a calendar year. Inzamam-ul-Haq previously held the record for the most Test runs by a Pakistan skipper in a year. He scored 999 Test runs in 2005. Meanwhile, Babar has amassed 1,009 runs from eight Tests at an average of 67.26 this year so far.

Pakistan pay the price, suffering a collapse on two occasions

Pakistan got the desired start with the openers laying a solid foundation. However, losing three scalps in a short span, did Pakistan in. Leach claimed three wickets in six balls, dismissing Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, and Abdullah Shafique. In the second instance, from 164/3, Pakistan lost seven scalps for 52 runs. Rehan was the chief architect, claiming a fifer and dismantling the hosts.

England off to a flier

England openers set the tone in the side's chase of 167. Openers Crawley and Duckett went full throttle from the beginning. Crawley scored 41 from 41 balls, slamming seven fours. Duckett has remained unbeaten. For Pakistan, Abrar Ahmed claimed two scalps.

England spinners dominate the scenes

England spinners dominated the scenes on Day 3, picking nine Pakistani wickets. Debutant Rehan became the youngest to take a fifer in Tests. He claimed figures worth 5/48. Meanwhile, Jack Leach took three scalps (3/72) and Joe Root managed a scalp (1/31).