Sports

Pakistan finish Day 3 on 499/7 versus England in Rawalpindi

Pakistan finish Day 3 on 499/7 versus England in Rawalpindi

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 03, 2022, 05:50 pm 2 min read

Pakistan finished Day 3 on 499/7 (Source: Twitter@TheRealPCB)

The first Test between Pakistan and England is well poised on Day 3 in Rawalpindi. On a lifeless pitch, England had some joy, claiming seven wickets. Pakistan resumed the day on 181/0 before Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq scored centuries. Babar Azam struck a ton as well as Pakistan responded well to England's 657/10. England still have a 158-run lead at stumps.

Shafique and Imam manage centuries

Both Shafique and Imam continued from where they left off on Friday. Shafique slammed his 3rd century, perishing for 114. He has raced to 850 runs at 70.83. Imam, who resumed the day on 90*, fell for 122. He slammed his 3rd career century as well. Both players wasted their stay by falling to poor shots.

Unique record for Shafique and Imam

Shafique and Imam have now become Pakistan's first opening pair to score hundreds in the same innings on two occasions in Test cricket. The pair breached the triple figures in the Rawalpindi Test against Australia earlier this year.

Babar shines with his 8th century

Babar made his presence felt as well by striking a valiant 136-run knock. He played a positive innings, hammering 19 fours and a six from 168 balls. Babar notched his maiden ton versus England, having smashed three fifties earlier. He now has 3,258 runs at 48.62. Babar also got past 1,000 runs on home soil. He slammed his 5th century at home.

England spin duo do well

Jack Leach and Will Jacks did most of the bowling once again on Saturday. However, they came back with five scalps between them. Leach (2/160) got Imam and Azhar Ali. Meanwhile, Jacks (3/132) dismissed Shafique, Babar, and Naseem Shah. It was a fruitful day for these two, who brought some life into a dead pitch with some clever bowling.

A crucial Day 4 awaits everyone

Pakistan will hope to take the score as close to England as possible. Agha Salman (10*) is the main bet for the hosts. For England, the work will rely on the two spinners to get the last three wickets as early as possible. With a lead of over 100, England can then go the aggressive route and set Pakistan a challenging target to chase.